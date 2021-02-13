America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

Luna Rossa have taken a 2-0 lead in the Prada Cup final after a dominant opening day against Ineos Team UK.

Here's all you need to know from day one.

Luna Rossa take control

In the early going of the Prada Cup final, it appears race time trumps development time.

After obliterating American Magic 4-0 in the semifinals, Luna Rossa have taken a 2-0 lead in the final against Ineos Team UK, who haven't sailed since the end of the round robins last month.

Luna Rossa kept things simple - with a straightforward message helping them get the job done.

How Luna Rossa dominated Ineos

Maybe Jimmy Spithill was right.

As Michael Burgess writes, Spithill always insisted that going through the Prada Cup semifinal was going to be an advantage, with the extra racing in tough conditions.

It was, he maintained, the preferred route – and who would disagree with him now?

The making of Jimmy Spithill

When Jimmy Spithill first came to Auckland as an America's Cup skipper, he was living in a student dormitory, sharing a room with two others.

The team base was on a crane barge and the 'hospitality area' was inside a shipping container. Their boat was seriously antiquated technology – likened to an "aircraft carrier" – and they lost 26 of 30 races.

But it was heady days for the kid from Broken Bay, who was only 19 years old when the campaign began.

It was the beginning of his Cup love affair, and in many ways, Auckland was the making of Spithill.

As it happened

Luna Rossa on their way to a stellar opening day of the Prada Cup final. Photo / Michael Craig

Keep an eye out...

A new rule implemented for the Prada Cup final and America's Cup match could prove to be a strategic tool well-received by the competing syndicates in the coming weeks.

Cup exemptions

More than 700 foreign citizens have been given the all clear to enter New Zealand since our borders were closed, because of the visitors' connection with the America's Cup - including at least 200 dependents.

"Prioritising the entry of hundreds of dependents of boat race workers, over workers already here [who want to bring in their families], suggests the Government's priorities are out of whack," said NZ Initiative's chief economist Dr Eric Crampton.

Beyond The Cup

World champion sailor Phil Robertson is in studio with AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams to recap all of the news from the day. Watch the video in the player above.

