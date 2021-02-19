America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

The Prada Cup returns tomorrow with Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK resuming their battle on the water.

Here's all the latest news you need to know.

Inside the major meeting

The drama that has engulfed the last week erupted on Wednesday morning, during a meeting between the main stakeholders of the event, over the rescheduling of the Prada Cup final.

There were no fists banged on the table or glares across the room between America's Cup Events (ACE) and the Challenger of Record (COR). Instead, the dialogue unfolded during a conference call.

Luna Rossa are no villains

As a result of the stoush the Challenger of Record more or less were cast as villains, which Christopher Reive says comes down to them wanting to follow the rules that are in place for dealing with a Covid-19 alert level change.

On Wednesday, ACE stated their position on postponing the event was in the best interest of Auckland, and pointed out Luna Rossa's firm stance against it.

Luna Rossa simply pointed out the rules that are in place, which say February 24 is the end of the challenger series - without any possible extension.

Italian concern over relationships

The ongoing arguments look to be straining already fractured relationships between ACE and the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena fears.

The rescheduling drama tossed around words like "fairness" "respect" and "sportsmanship", namely with ACE calling into question the honour of Luna Rossa.

"For sure, this doesn't help [the relationship]," said Sirena. "It's like having a family where the husband and wife are fighting every day for no reason. So why do you keep staying together…for what?"

Why things will still be tough for the Brits

American Magic helmsman and former Team New Zealand skipper Dean Barker believes there was never going to be another outcome, from a competitive level, when it came to rescheduling the final series.

Restarting tomorrow plays into Luna Rossa's hands who have dominated three of the four races so far, particularly thanks to their strength on the start line, Barker says. But, he deailts a way for Ineos Team UK to turn things around.

How they can bounce back

That possibility is something the British syndicate's tactician Giles Scott believes is achievable.

Scott says things haven't changed too much since January where Team UK dominated the round robin stage, and the two syndicates are still evenly matched.

How to follow the action

Despite a minor delay racing is back on tomorrow in the Prada Cup final, and will be the first of five consecutive days - if Ineos can stay alive. Luna Rossa lead the series 4-0 with just three more race wins needed to advance to the America's Cup match against Team New Zealand.

There will be two races tomorrow, the first getting underway at 4:15pm. You can follow live updates at nzherald.co.nz/sport. You can also catch live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

Beyond the Cup

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson is in studio with AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams and Matt Brown to discuss all of the news ahead of the resumption of the Prada Cup final. Watch the video in your player above.