America's Cup 2021: All the latest from the Prada Cup

American Magic are still dealing with the fallout of their capsize on Sunday and one of its crew members has opened up about its impact on the team and Kiwi helmsman Dean Barker.

American Magic star on fallout from capsize

American Magic flight controller Andrew Campbell has relived the harrowing moment he realised their boat would capsize and revealed how Kiwi helmsman Dean Barker has dealt with the fallout from the incident that's left the AC75 with significant damage and the outfit in a race against the clock to have it repaired in time for the Prada Cup semifinals.

Patriot tipped over after tacking bearaway at 45kn on the penultimate leg of their race against Luna Rossa on Sunday, with a rescue effort of more than three hours required to save the vessel from sinking.

Campbell, who was in the front seat, says he "saw the whole thing happen as close as it gets".

The fallout from American Magic's capsize continues. Photo / Michael Craig

The Team NZ rumour that won't go away

Ineos Team UK are unbeaten in the Prada Cup so far but they've probably had outside help to get them to this stage – possibly even from the defenders Team New Zealand.

In NZME's regular column, the Secret Sailor looks at the rumour that Team NZ have been helping Ineos Team UK with their boat and why he thinks Sir Ben Ainslie's team aren't the favourites to win the Prada Cup.

The tactic behind Team UK's success

Ineos Team UK grinder David 'Freddie' Carr admits the radical foiling design of this year's America's Cup gave him flashbacks to the 2013 Cup in San Francisco, where the Challenger Series was less than competitive.

Carr says he is "glad I was wrong" about the state of competition, adding that "on any given day anyone could beat anyone".

While the crews have been competitive through the opening week of sailing, Ineos Team UK have four wins to their name from as many races and part of that success can be put down to a strategic set up on their boat.

Beyond the Cup

On the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, American Magic flight controller Andrew Campbell and Ineos Team UK grinder Freddie Carr join Matt Brown and Mark Orams to provide the latest news and insight from inside their teams as the Prada Cup continues.

