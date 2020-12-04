American sports: US reacts to high school footballer smashing referee

A Texas high school football star has captured the attention of America but all for the wrong reasons.

In a match between Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, Edinburg's senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron ran onto the field and put a massive hit on a referee.

The official had just announced that Duron had been disqualified from the game when the incident occurred.

Duron was the district defensive player of the year, and doubles as the team's kicker and punter as well as finding success in wrestling.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee had to be assessed in an ambulance for concussion symptoms after the monster hit.

Duron had to be restrained by coaches and teammates and was ultimately escorted from the field by police.

He was later charged with assault and held in jail on a $US10,000 ($NZ14,206) bond.

The incident didn't stop Edinburg sealing a 35-21 win to qualify for the playoffs. But they have been disqualified because of Duron's actions.

"The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020," the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced Friday. "We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologise to the athletes, staff, and our school community.

"We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation."

Social media erupted over the incident.

On top having an all-area caliber season on the defensive line for Edinburg High, Duron was positioned to compete for a state wrestling title too



Hard to see that happening now #RGVFootball #txhsfb — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 4, 2020

Brownsville News' Andrew McCulloch called it a "really ugly moment" while also sharing what Duron had seemingly given up in the moment of madness.

"On top having an all-area caliber season on the defensive line for Edinburg High, Duron was positioned to compete for a state wrestling title too. Hard to see that happening now," he wrote on Twitter.