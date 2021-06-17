America makes golden 'prostitute' blunder in rugby union report

Culture clash creates awkward moment. Photo / Supplied

Talk about a culture clash.

An American news site was left red-faced when it tried to tackle a different kind of football by reporting on English rugby union this week.

Leicester hooker Tom Youngs was charged with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game" following a spiteful clash against Bristol last weekend that ended in a wild brawl at full-time.

"You're f***ing not strong enough to [give] a penalty try," Youngs was heard telling referee Ian Tempest at the end of the fiery match.

The Tigers captain has been stood down for this weekend's final game against Wasps and the story was interesting enough to be picked up by US publication Insider Voice.

Unfortunately, some of the rugby-specific terminology was lost in translation. Rather than referring to Youngs as a "hooker" — his position on the field in the front row — the website took things in a different direction with its headline.

"Tom Youngs: Leicester Tigers prostitute charged by RFU after Bristol incident," the headline read.

Dear American news website, the rugby union term you are looking for here is “hooker”. You’re welcome. https://t.co/9kD8KUirKn pic.twitter.com/gpZqryN4Kl — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) June 16, 2021

At the time of writing, the headline remained unchanged and the unfortunate gaffe was still online for fans to poke fun at.