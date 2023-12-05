Rhode Island Rams guard Always Wright in action. Photo / Getty

Is this the best name in sports right now?

Let us introduce you to University of Rhode Island basketball player Always Wright.

The 6′3 guard has appeared in eight games off the bench in his sophomore year in NCAA men’s basketball season. Though he’s probably not the standout name on the Rhode Island roster. His teammate Ray Allen III, is son of NBA great and hall of famer Ray Allen.

Always Wright also has a younger brother - All Wright.

Their father Joe had an impressive 13-year professional career in Europe after going undrafted in the NBA, scoring a record 79 points in a game for Finish side Korisliiga in 1992.

Other contenders for best sports name of 2023:

New Zealand Williams

Sting Ray Robb

General Booty

Amillion Buggs

Hot Rod Fitten

Tank Dell







