All Blacks coach Ian Foster looks on. Photo / Photosport

Right, then. Strap yourself in for a heavyweight title fight worthy of a Las Vegas billing.

One look at the All Blacks team for Saturday’s showdown with the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium – a long way from Vegas, unfortunately – leaves no ambiguity about the magnitude of the challenge.

The world champion Springboks set the tone on Tuesday by selecting their strongest side – welcoming back 13 rested starters sent to New Zealand ahead of time and including a series of mammoth forwards in a 6-2 split that could be the most imposing bench in world rugby.

Two days later All Blacks coach Ian Foster followed suit by selecting his best available team for a highly anticipated match that will provide the most revealing marker between now and the World Cup.

While the All Blacks and Springboks reminded everyone of their credentials in week one of the Rugby Championship, this latest chapter in rugby’s greatest rivalry will provide a clear gauge of where both teams sit.

“That would be nice,” Foster said. “It’s test two. We went into last week with some clear objectives about people but also how we wanted to do things. This is another chance to test all that. There’s nothing better than playing South Africa. It brings out the best in both teams. We love these games. Yes, we will get a clear marker of where we’re at but it’s another little step on the ladder.”

The All Blacks line up for the national anthem during last year's test against Ireland at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

In their dominant victory over the Pumas in Mendoza there were elements of experimentation from the All Blacks with Damian McKenzie handed the reins at first five-eighth and Josh Lord promoted to start at lock.

For the Springboks, no such risk is evident in the starting team. Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams - set to become the fifth Northland-born All Black in the last two decades and the heaviest in history - has earned his debut off the bench following a breakout Super Rugby campaign.

“I like the fact the first week he was in he had lost his voice. I quite like quiet props,” Foster said. “He’s settled in really well. We’ve all seen his growth in the last six months. He’s continued to train and contribute and we’re really keen to get him in. It’s a big test but we’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

Other than allowing Sam Whitelock more time to recover from his niggly Achilles issue, the All Blacks are at full-strength. Emoni Narawa’s back stiffened up after his try-scoring debut last week and Leicester Fainga’anuku’s calf troubles persist but with Will Jordan and Mark Telea returning, it’s debatable whether those wings would crack the starting team if fit.

Caleb Clarke’s inclusion on the bench seems a luxury for a team boasting ample wing cover. Braydon Ennor and Foster put McKenzie’s absence from the bench down to managing his workload.

Quibbles will come about which way round hookers Codie Taylor and Samisoni Taukei’aho should be utilised, and whether Jordan should start his first test at fullback over Beauden Barrett but Foster welcomed his reshaped back three.

“Will wasn’t with us last week and I was pleased with Beauden. I enjoyed his control. This is a chance for Will to come in and get a bit of a groove going on the wing. I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up at fullback. There’s a chance for us to play around with our 23 and how we finish games. That’s also part of the picture we’re looking at.

“We’re still making a few decisions based on a bigger picture in terms of making sure we’ve got everyone in the best possible shape through the rest of the year but in the meantime, we’re delighted with this group.”

With man mountains Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, RG Snyman and Malcolm Marx waiting to be unleashed from the Springboks bench, the All Blacks forward pack must meet fire with fire in the collision warfare throughout.

“That’s been the strategy for a number of years. They like adding fresh legs through their pack. We’re kind of used to that but it challenges you.

Sam Whitelock, Ardie Savea and Sam Cane of the All Blacks look on during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina Pumas. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

“I expect them to use the ball. We saw that last week, we saw that against us last year. They’re a quality team. You’re not world champions for nothing. They’ve got the ability to play a wide, fast game but they’ve got that Springbok DNA of control, set piece, aerial battle as well. You’ve got to expect both. We’d be foolish to prepare for one.”

If that plethora of permutations isn’t enough to spike intrigue, consider the cold war battle within a battle as the World Cup inches ever closer.

“There’s a sense in some ways there’s a game of chess going on here too. We play each other again at Twickenham [in August] and there might be a potential game later in a World Cup tournament. How much do you show and how much do you not show? We’re keeping it nice and simple. It’s an All Blacks Springboks test and these mean a lot to us.”

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke.

Springboks: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth (capt), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok.