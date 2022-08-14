After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has revealed that there will be no decisions made on the future of All Blacks head coach Ian Foster until the team arrives back in New Zealand.

Foster's job is in jeopardy after losing three of five tests against Ireland and the Springboks to start the 2022 season, but a 35-23 victory over the Springboks this morning at Ellis Park would have boosted his case for retention.

However, Robinson refused to speculate on what might happen, confirming only that a review will take place when the team arrives home and the insight gleaned from it will be provided to the New Zealand Rugby board. The board will ultimately make a decision about who takes the All Blacks into their next tests.

Robinson says an update can be expected in the middle or latter stage of next week.

"We've been having conversations right through this time with [Foster]," Robinson said. "We believe we know where we stand, we just have to work that through with him.

"There's a huge amount of passion and speculation, a huge amount of expectation around the team and the organisation. We appreciate that... we need to take the time to make sure that we've got this team set up for everything that it needs to be successful."

Robinson also praised the All Blacks for their performance this morning.

"We're incredibly proud of the group, they've been through an awful lot. I think we all saw some real shifts in a number of areas around the game and improvements which are really pleasing. To win under such adversity and under such challenging conditions in a stadium like that was really pleasing.

"Any aspect of that performance is considered when we're going into the kind of conversations we're having coming up."

Robinson said he was particularly happy to see Foster help produce a win for the side and be able to celebrate it with the squad and wider organisation with a meal afterwards.

"I'm really pleased for Ian, pleased to see him able to reflect and enjoy a special result like that with all his team and management around him.

"We have really good dialogue, we're working really hard together to make sure this team's got everything it needs to be successful. We only want the best for them and that's what we're working towards at the moment."

Robinson also expressed his opinion that NZR got it wrong when it came to its communications with the media and public following the series loss to Ireland last month, with this press conference a signal that the organisation wanted to be more visible moving forward.

"We could have handled things differently across the board in the media following that result. We know we've got to do better in this space, we want to be an organisation that's open and transparent, hence being here today.

"I appreciate there's some frustration about not being able to comment more fully, but that's part of what we want to represent; so that didn't happen in that week and it's something we'll continue to work on and get better at."

