Halfback Aaron Smith celebrates with All Black coach Ian Foster after defeating the Springboks at the weekend. Photo / Photosport

English rugby writer Stuart Barnes has paid tribute to the coaching of Ian Foster, after the embattled All Blacks coach oversaw his side's 35-23 victory over the world champion Springboks on Sunday morning – but he still says the All Blacks would be a better team with Scott Robertson in charge.

"It was by some distance the best effort by a New Zealand side under the leadership of Foster," said Barnes, who went on to note that "it had the feel of a last stand".

Despite the win, Barnes said New Zealand Rugby "should ask Scott Robertson to become their head coach".

"I suspect Foster will be given the next four games to balance the negatives of all that went before their epic win and keep his position through to the World Cup. It may yet be that one unforgettable triumph in Johannesburg proves the most pyrrhic and bittersweet of victories for New Zealand rugby."

Barnes was critical of Foster and All Black captain Sam Cane as the All Blacks were beaten in a three-test series by Ireland last month.

He noted the Ellis Park victory had come after a 26-10 defeat the week before. "A 16-point defeat was converted into a 12-point win. It takes something special to preside over such a comeback."

The former English first-five noted that the All Blacks had lost five of their past six matches before Sunday's reversal. "But all those defeats were inflicted by powerful opposition. France, Ireland and South Africa have justifiable claims to be the leading triumvirate in world rugby. It takes a special team to beat the world champions at Ellis Park."

Barnes said the All Blacks have a unique status in the sport. "For most rugby nations, these would be potent defences of Foster's position. But we are dealing with New Zealand, one of the greatest serial winners in the history of sport. The odd defeat is an aberration."

He added that the intensity of the match and desperation of the All Blacks would be hard to maintain. "Teams cannot sustain the level of performance witnessed on Saturday when the emotions were so obviously beyond the usual. This was do-or-die rugby."

Barnes attributed the victory to the quality of the All Blacks' playing resources, not their coaching. "That so many of their individuals were good enough to tear strips off the renowned South Africa defence isn't a defence of the coach; it's a reminder of the talent that has been wasted and a reason to be shocked when the All Blacks lose five from six games against any side in the world."

Amid speculation that Robertson will take over as All Blacks coach in the coming days, Barnes predicted a return to business as usual in the series against Argentina that starts next Saturday in Christchurch. "New Zealand will not be circling the wagons when next they take the field, against Argentina in a fortnight. The pressure will be of the usual sort — an expectation to win and win well."

"It goes without saying that nothing but a New Zealand win will suffice."