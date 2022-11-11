Shifting Jordie Barrett to second-five and injecting brother Beauden at fullback is one option for Ian Foster this week. Photosport

All you need to know ahead of the test between the All Blacks and Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Monday (kickoff at 3.15am):

Ian Foster has made mass changes to the All Blacks, perhaps with one eye on next year’s World Cup, for Monday’s test against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Blues winger Mark Telea will make his All Blacks debut on the right wing in an All Blacks side that has seven fresh faces and two positional changes to the starting XV, with only Caleb Clarke retaining his place in the backline from their 55-23 win over Wales last week.

Jordie Barrett shifts back to fullback despite a strong performance at second-five against Wales, allowing David Havili to slot back into No 12 alongside Anton Lienert-Brown, who makes his first test start since the defeat to Ireland in Dublin last November.

Beauden Barrett moves from fullback to first-five, replacing Richie Mo’unga who is rested, with Stephen Perofeta in line for his third test after being named on the bench.

The clash will also be a special occasion for Scottish-born Blues halfback Finlay Christie, who earned a promotion to start against his nation of birth, with TJ Perenara set for a return to the All Blacks via the bench.

In the forwards, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Nepo Laulala join Ethan de Groot in the front row, while Akira Ioane replaces Shannon Frizell at blindside flanker.

Sam Whitelock will captain the side and is partnered by Scott Barrett at lock, while loose forwards Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea combine for a second straight week after both impressed against Wales.

“We’ve selected a team that excites us this week,” said head coach Ian Foster. “In many ways this test is crucial for our tour as a whole and it’s a chance to show how we’re building as a group.”

Mark Telea. Photo / Getty Images

Foster has taken an opportunity to see how Telea fares in the test arena, with the 25-year-old having initially been called into the squad four months ago as Covid cover, without playing, before being drafted in as cover again before the Japan test when Leicester Fainga’anuku had to travel home for family reasons, and later kept on when Will Jordan was ruled out for the tests in the United Kingdom with an inner ear issue.

Telea, who is set to become All Black No 1207, says he was surprised to hear his name called.

“I was just chilling, waiting for someone else’s name to get called out, and I was kind of surprised. It’s straight into homework after this.”

He said it was a special moment for his family, who were emotional when hearing the news.

“It’s more special for my family, for all the work they’ve seen me putting through and the outcome of it all - that’s why it’s special.

“I told my mum, my dad and my sister and they were overjoyed - tears through their eyes. The old man was happy, he’s been there from the beginning and seen all the hard work.”

Meanwhile, Finn Russell has overshadowed Scotland’s underwhelming autumn rugby campaign without even playing a minute yet.

That changes on Monday after he was parachuted into the team as the starting No 10 against New Zealand.

Coach Gregor Townsend appears to have eaten humble pie. Russell appears to be vindicated. But the crux of the issue, a sketchy relationship that turned frosty, has benefited neither key figure and Scotland has suffered.

Townsend gave Russell his professional debut in 2013 and together they led Glasgow club to its maiden Pro12 title in 2015.

Russell very quickly established himself to be Scotland’s first-five at the last two World Cups — he started his first 49 tests — and play on the last two British and Irish Lions tours.

But the nature of his and Townsend’s relationship was revealed after the epic 38-38 draw with England in the 2019 Six Nations, when the playmaker rebelled against Townsend’s my-way-or-the-highway authority.

Finn Russell. Photo / Getty

Russell tarnished his reputation on the eve of the 2020 Six Nations when he left the team hotel against teammates’ wishes, went home, and missed training the next morning. His suspension and the pandemic meant he didn’t play for Scotland until nine months later.

His and other senior players’ depressing form and energy in the Six Nations this year contributed to Scotland’s regressing two-win finish. Russell breached team protocols again when he was among six players who left their hotel to visit a bar in Edinburgh, risking exposure to Covid-19, between the last games.

Russell was dropped to the reserves, “rested” from the summer tour of Argentina, and left out of the autumn squad on “form and consistency”. After his omission, he began starring for his Racing 92 club in Paris.

Townsend has been grooming converted fullback-wing Blair Kinghorn to replace Russell, and Kinghorn played well in the first autumn test against Australia. But his every move was going to be compared to Russell and he missed a last-gasp penalty to win the match.

Adam Hastings, Russell’s usual backup, was given a go against Fiji last weekend and was playing well, too, until a head knock and injured knee. Kinghorn oversaw the comeback and win but Russell was recalled to start this weekend because, Townsend said, they face the All Blacks.

The New Zealanders have given Scotland 117 years of hurt without defeat.

“For a game at this level, experience counts for a lot and Finn certainly brings that,” Townsend said. “The cohesion he has with Ali Price is important, too, so we feel those are really strong factors for us this week.

“Since he’s come in he’s been very professional. He’s trained well, he’s led the attack very well. Finn’s been excellent.”

Teams

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (c), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan De Groot.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (c), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman.

Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.

Odds

All Blacks: $1.18

Scotland: $4.60

Draw: $26

Match officials

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ireland), Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

Last five tests

2008: Scotland 6–32 All Blacks

2010: Scotland 3-49 All Blacks

2012: Scotland 22–51 All Blacks

2014: Scotland 16-24 All Blacks

2017: Scotland 17-22 All Blacks

Weather

Conditions appear to be perfect in Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon (local time), with temperatures reaching around 14 degrees at Murrayfield stadium, according to Metoffice.co.uk.

Catching the action

The Herald will be live blogging the test, while radio commentary is running live on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and on iHeartRadio. The match is screening on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now from 3.15am.