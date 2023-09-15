We’re one week into the Rugby World Cup and the All Blacks have recorded their first ever pool defeat and largest losing margin in a cup fixture. Heading into what should be the powder-puff stage of the schedule with a fixture against Namibia this weekend, Tim Brightwell says some big names have plenty to worry about.

Will Jordan

Fighting against Father Time

Will Jordan hasn’t had the best start to the World Cup. He wasn’t able to inject himself into the opening game against the French with a wild aerial attack and when he was seen under the highball he found himself on the receiving end of a yellow card that blunted any positive momentum the All Blacks had.

Jordan’s career will be judged by his performance in this tournament, as he’s likely to have been replaced by the time the next World Cup rolls around. He turns 26 in February, and wingers tend to have a short lifespan at the top, peaking by the age of 27 as their speed fades. Julian Savea and Jonah Lomu played their last tests aged 27, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Jeff Wilson were done in their 28th year, and the great Sir John Kirwan was a positively Methuselahan 29.

Jordan wasn’t selected for the Namibia match, meaning he’ll have as little as three games to make his mark on the biggest stage. If he’s not around for the next World Cup, then no matter whether he continues on his prolific try-scoring rate, it’s these next matches that will define his legacy.

Worry-O-Meter: The clock is ticking. 7/10

Joe Schmidt

The next job isn’t always the best job

Schmidt was heralded as the second coming when he entered the All Blacks crew last year. He had turned Ireland into an offensive powerhouse that dominated the Six Nations and you could see his influence in the playing styles of many of Ireland’s stars.

When he indicated he’d like to head back to New Zealand, many wondered if he was the natural successor to the Henry-Hansen-Foster coaching system. The rugby public was positively salivating when he joined Foster staff. Now, after consecutive substantial losses, we’re already asking whether he’s just a head coach who had the best players at his advantage. Is he hamstrung by the dominance of Foster? Or he is someone who encourages aimless kicking, straight running and hoping the forwards can do the business?

Worry-O-Meter: The alarm bells are ringing. 7/10

All Blacks captain Sam Cane during a training session. Photo / Photosport

Sam Cane

Cometh the hour

The All Blacks captaincy is one of the heaviest crowns to wear in sport. While names like Whineray, Meads , Mourie and Lochore resonate before the World Cup era, the modern fan remembers Kirk, Fitzpatrick and McCaw for their World Cup exploits.

Cane has always been in the shadow of the man for whom he once understudied and, though he wasn’t on the field, those dubious World Cup firsts were recorded during his watch: The pool defeat and the biggest losing margin. He’s another not available on the teamsheet this week; his chance to influence the campaign is diminishing.

Technically, he’s a World Cup-winning captain: Cane first wore the armband against Namibia in 2015. Is that going to be the highest point of his RWC career?

Worry-O-Meter: We’ll always have 2015. 3/10

Richie Mo’unga

From “heir apparent” to “where appearing?”

Ask any NZ rugby fan of the quintessential Richie Mo’unga moment and they probably recall the restart against the Crusaders in 2020 where he put the dagger in the heart of any Auckland fan. He was the ascendant player in the position and had crowned himself as the heir apparent to Dan Carter.

Fast forward to 2023, and he’s steering the ship in a wobbly World Cup campaign, soon to head overseas for a contract with famed rugby powerhouse Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo. If the All Blacks flop in the knockout stages of this World Cup, Mo’unga will likely be remembered as a Super Rugby great who couldn’t step up to own the black jersey like his predecessor.

Worry-O-Meter: Sayonara. 8/10

All Blacks fans in happier times. Photo / Photosport

The fans

Full of confidence right up until kickoff at Twickenham three weeks ago, Kiwi fans are now saying with a straight face: “I’m alright with us losing to the French…”

After that brutal mauling by the Boks in London, we came into this World Cup with expectations so low, fans now have the scent of a slow, dreary death march to an early knockout round demise. All those Foster Firsts: defeat to Argentina, the series loss to Ireland and the biggest World Cup losing margin are weighing heavily.

The reality is that barring an amazing result in the quarter-finals, we will undershoot expectations wildly, and for fans the summer will be spent waiting for the Scott Roberston era to begin.

Worry-O-Meter: Technically it’s not a worry if you’ve resigned yourself to your fate. 1/10