Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland lineup: The one saving grace in ‘dumb’ Mark Telea saga - Paul Lewis

By
4 mins to read
As the All Blacks prepare for a quarter-finals match like no other against Ireland in Paris, the Herald's Cheree Kinnear and Gregor Paul discuss selections, strategies and the stakes at hand. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

What was Mark Telea thinking – and how badly will it affect the All Blacks?

We can only applaud Ian Foster’s decision to apply the letter of the law after Telea’s curfew breach in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport