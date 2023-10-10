With some of the All Blacks ‘still hurting’ from last year’s loss to Ireland, Ian Foster and his team are already planning how to take down the world’s number-one side. Video / NZ Herald

World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward hasn’t given the All Blacks a chance, or even addressed what they might need to do, to beat Ireland in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Woodward, who coached England to their sole Rugby World Cup crown in 2003, has tipped a “Northern Powerhouse” in his predictions for the first round of knockouts, picking Wales, Ireland, England and France to advance to the semifinals.

Were Ireland to play in the fashion they did against Scotland in their quarter-final against the All Blacks, Woodward says “I can’t see New Zealand beating Ireland.

“Ireland are playing on a different level to every other team at this World Cup and the only side close to them is France.”

In a 250-word preview of the match, Woodward declines to mention New Zealand’s tournament at all - instead referring to Ireland’s 2022 series victory and drawing comparison to England’s World Cup-winning team of 2003.

“This Ireland side reminds me of England in 2003 because they went to New Zealand and won ahead of the tournament and are also world No 1 and Six Nations Grand Slam champions.”

It is helpful Woodward clarified his reasoning for the comparison - Andy Farrell’s Ireland side would perhaps refute a suggestion that their style of play is reminiscent of England in 2003.

Ahead of the biggest match in the history of Irish rugby, Woodward says there is just one concern - and it isn’t the All Blacks.

“They have it all — the only concern for them is injuries, and Farrell will hope Mack Hansen, James Ryan and James Lowe can recover.”

The sole All Black named in Woodward’s prediction is Jordie Barrett, but Woodward says Ōtāhuhu-born Bundee Aki and Ireland will have “too much.”

“Bundee Aki against Jordie Barrett will be an amazing contest in midfield but I think Ireland will have too much.”

Irish coach Andy Farrell features three times in Woodward’s prediction; All Blacks coach Ian Foster appears to have been deemed surplus to the word count.

“What a job Farrell has done. He is clearly a wonderful coach but has also put a great team around him in Paul O’Connell, Simon Easterby and Mike Catt.”

Seemingly not thinking much of New Zealand’s defence either - Woodward adds a suggestion that Ireland get out to an early lead.

“One of the most impressive aspects of their game is how fast they start, which will be crucial against New Zealand — they’ll want to get double digits on the board in the first 20 minutes.”

