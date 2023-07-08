Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Argentina: Player Ratings - The best and worst from All Blacks’ win

Christopher Reive
By
5 mins to read
Rieko Ioane of New Zealand handles the ball during a Rugby Championship match between Argentina Pumas and New Zealand All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images.

Rieko Ioane of New Zealand handles the ball during a Rugby Championship match between Argentina Pumas and New Zealand All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images.

How the All Blacks rated in their 41-12 win over Argentina in Mendoza.

15. Beauden Barrett - 7

Inserted himself into the attacking line nicely and had plenty of success with ball in hand –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport