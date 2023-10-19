It's the final hurdle to the Rugby World Cup grand final! The NZ Herald's Chereè Kinnear and Liam Napier unpack selection changes for the All Blacks and what to expect from a semifinals clash against Argentina. Video / NZ Herald / SNTV

Look out Argentina, Aaron Smith looks set to have the match of his life for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup semifinal.

Smith, who has been named at halfback for the All Blacks clash with Argentina in Paris on Saturday (NZ time), had an uncharacteristically slow start against Ireland, and was later given a questionable yellow card for a deliberate knock-on just shy of halftime.

Despite the start, Smith was one of the better players on the field in the quarter-final but he says the poor start ignited a fire in his belly to be better against Los Pumas.

“Going into this game, I really want to start better. My execution was off for a good chunk of that game [against Ireland] and I cost our team dearly with a yellow card and my first two passes found no one,” he said.

“Personally, I’m just trying to make sure I can execute my role for the team. In the second half, I was able to do that, do my job, trust my instincts, and play. So, using the energy and lessons from four years ago, and just making sure I’m in a position to execute my role as best as I can.”

Smith has two tests left before finishing his international career by heading to Japan, and needs no reminding of the burden he’s carried since the All Blacks lost to England at the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Yokohama.

Despite copping a yellow card, Aaron Smith was a vital cog in the All Blacks' machine against Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

“Remembering the pain of it is a big driver, especially for a few of us boys that were there,” Smith said.

“That feeling probably helped us reset after an emotional and everything on the line week last week.

“That’s been the big lesson for us - taking the positives, acknowledging the step we took and how much that cost physically, emotionally, mentally and the rebuilding and finding that edge for what is another huge game for us and our ultimate dream.

“I’m an emotional person. I use things to fuel me. I remember being in the same position four years ago. We didn’t get it right that night.”

All Blacks named for Argentina semifinal

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Samuel Whitelock, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Sam Cane (c), 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Mark Tele’a, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Beauden Barrett.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Brodie Retallick, 20. Dalton Papali’i, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

Samuel Whitelock in for Brodie Retallick and Mark Tele’a in for Leicester Fainga’anuku. On the bench, Samisoni Taukei’aho is in for Dane Coles. Finlay Christie again over Cam Roigard.

How to watch All Blacks semifinal

8am, Saturday

Follow live updates: nzherald.co.nz

Listen to commentary: Join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, or catch the ACC on iHeartRadio or Hauraki.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.