All Blacks: The best XV players in the Rugby Championship

Winston Aldworth
By
5 mins to read
Jordie Barrettcongratulates Will Jordan on his try during the 2023 Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and South Africa. Photo / www.photosport.nz

Winston Aldworth picks the best XV from all the players on show during the Rugby Championship.

15. Beauden Barrett

A return to his threatening best for the All Blacks’ switch-hitting fullback-flyhalf. Just as they look

