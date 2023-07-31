Rugby Direct podcast: The All Blacks retain the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship

Scott Barrett of New Zealand celebrates with Richie Mo’unga. Photosport

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier are in Christchurch after returning from Melbourne where the All Blacks decimated the Wallabies 38-7 to retain the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship.

The boys review that game and how the All Blacks were forced to win differently than the last two performances, as well as look at Scott Barrett’s performance and how the changes might fall for the Dunedin test on Saturday.

We then take a look at the Rugby World Cup squad announcement on August 7th and how this weekend might affect that, as well as which positions and players are the most likely to be still debated by the selectors.