Ian Foster’s Te Awamutu club posed a unique setting to unveil six rookies in the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad. Located in the heart of the parochial Waikato, the locals in attendance, all decked out in club apparel, rode the 36-name reveal.

Exclamations of approval rang out for the Chiefs contingent – a hearty cheer for captain Sam Cane, cries of ‘yes’ for newbies Samipeni Finau and Emoni Narawa. Yet one name turned all heads.

Few, if anyone, saw Dallas McLeod’s inclusion coming. “Ooooo,” the locals said.

All Blacks squad naming: Six new names feature for Rugby Championship

McLeod has featured prominently from second five-eighth and wing this season but in a fully fit squad he would struggle to start for the Crusaders. He carries hard, chases kicks and peeled off an early 50-22 as the Crusaders embarrassed the Blues in their Christchurch semifinal. Of all six new faces, including injury cover Shaun Stevenson, McLeod comfortably claims bolter status from Chiefs loose forward Finau.

Dallas McLeod of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific Rugby match, Crusaders Vs Waratahs, at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 27th May 2023. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Injuries played a significant part in McLeod’s inclusion. David Havili is expected to return from his hamstring injury in time for the World Cup – yet the All Blacks still preferred McLeod over Crusaders teammate Jack Goodhue and the damaging Levi Aumua.

“I’ve been impressed since I saw him in the under 20s a few years ago,” Foster explained. “He’s big, raw-boned, quick and he’s got an outstanding attitude to get involved. He backs himself, he’s a great kick-chase person and he’s shown that versatility. We see him primarily as a 12. When you look at our squad we’ve got a couple of 12s who are out injured so this is a great chance to build some depth in that position.”

Despite impressing with his ability to bend and break the line Aumua, who will switch from Moana Pasifika to the Crusaders, couldn’t crack the All Blacks XV after featuring in that side last year. While he’s signed to the Crusaders, Aumua could feasibly now opt to represent Fiji, Samoa or Australia after being overlooked.

Meet the six new All Blacks

“I hope not,” Foster said of potentially losing Aumua. “Players have choices and so do we. We feel there’s players we’ve picked in that team that have played well.

“Jack is slowly increasing his load he’s able to tolerate each week. If you look at that centre position Billy Proctor has been really consistent all year. Bailyn Sullivan had a big year last year. He’s quick and he was successful in the All Blacks XV last year. While he hasn’t had the same opportunities, we back his speed and a defensive read that we like.”

Other than McLeod the other major talking points centre on Stevenson’s fringe selection – as injury cover for Mark Telea while he recovers from a knee complaint for the next month – Brad Weber’s highly unlucky omission, and Blues loose forwards Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu falling out of favour.

Stevenson, the form Super Rugby talent, seemed certain for inclusion alongside Chiefs wing Narawa only to be consigned to the fringe with the All Blacks believing they have enough established fullback options in Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan. Foster also hinted at concerns over Stevenson’s ability to transfer his elusive qualities to the combative test arena.

“Every time you pick an All Blacks squad there’s some great players who you could argue deserve to be in there but you can’t fit. We didn’t feel there was enough space.

“It’s a great opportunity to see Shaun and bring him in. I’m delighted with his progress this year. His attacking stuff has been outstanding and he’s got a great kicking game. Now we get to see how he sits in terms of the physical side of test match rugby and preparation.”

Weber appears to have fallen victim to Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard’s rise. In a head-to-head battle with Blues halfback Finlay Christie, though, Weber is extremely unfortunate to miss out.

“Nines has been a tough conversation. In all honesty, it was four into three for us,” Foster said. “Brad is playing a final this weekend and he’s got the All Blacks XV so that’s his opportunity.

Halfbacks Brad Weber of the Chiefs and Cam Roigard of the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

“Cam has had a big year. He’s played incredibly well in that Hurricanes setup and brings a unique skill set in terms of his left foot and kicking game. That’s a point of difference and he’s shown an excitement about how he runs around the edges. We know we’ve got at least one other quality nine out there who wants to get in.”

Luke Jacobson’s deserved recall and the 24-year-old Finau’s maiden call-up relegates Ioane to the All Blacks XV. The fall is more profound for Blues No 8 Sotutu, who is suddenly not considered among New Zealand’s 12 leading loose forwards. Ioane and Sotutu appear to have paid the ultimate price for the Blues forward pack’s limp performance in their grim semifinal defeat. And with Ethan Blackadder to return from injury, Ioane and Sotutu face a fraught road back.

While the Tongan-born Finau has switched between blindside, No 8 and lock for the Chiefs, All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan made it clear where they view his promising future.

“We’ve been talking about him all year,” Ryan said. “The game that stood out for me was the Chiefs loss to the Reds when they didn’t have Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick and Samisoni Taukei’aho and he stood up. That showed us he’s exactly the sort of six we’re after. He’s a pretty special lineout forward defensively and attacking wise and he brings a carry that’s a real point of difference.”

Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams completes the notable injection of youth into the All Blacks. Joe Moody’s gradual return from injury will challenge his and Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s spots for the World Cup but as he’s proven this season, the 140kg Williams could rapidly evolve into a lethal asset.

“He’s shown lots of good consistent efforts in lots of areas of his game,” Ryan said. “He’s a fierce ball carrier which is important for us. He’s mastering his craft on the tighthead and loosehead side. That’s a point of difference in his game. I believe he’s going to put a lot of pressure on. He’s ready.”

With four tests before trimming his 36-man squad by three players for the World Cup, Foster knows there is minimal time to finalise selections and game plans.

“History says you have to go into World Cups with a lot of experience and we’ve got that but it also says you don’t want to go in stale with a formula that other people know,” Foster said. “We haven’t gone out looking to bring in a whole lot of new players. They’ve banged on the door. That’s the exciting part for us.

“We haven’t been afraid to reward that and now there’s the challenge for the Rugby Championship to make that work.”

All Blacks 36-man Rugby Championship squad:

Hookers:

Codie Taylor (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 76)

Dane Coles (36, Hurricanes / Wellington, 84)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 24)

Props:

Ethan de Groot (24, Highlanders / Southland, 13)

Fletcher Newell (23, Crusaders / Canterbury, 6)

Nepo Laulala (31, Blues / Counties Manukau, 45)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (31, Blues / Northland, 50)

Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders / Canterbury, *)

Tyrel Lomax (27, Hurricanes / Tasman, 23)

Locks:

Brodie Retallick (32, Chiefs / Hawkes Bay, 100)

Josh Lord (22, Chiefs / Taranaki, 2)

Samuel Whitelock (34, Crusaders / Canterbury, 143)

Scott Barrett (29, Crusaders / Taranaki, 58)

Tupou Vaa’i (23, Chiefs / Taranaki, 18)

Loose forwards:

Ardie Savea (29, Hurricanes / Wellington, 70)

Dalton Papali’i (25, Blues / Counties Manukau, 22)

Luke Jacobson (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 12)

Sam Cane (captain) (31, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 86)

Samipeni Finau (24, Chiefs / Waikato, *)

Shannon Frizell (29, Highlanders / Tasman, 25)

Halfbacks:

Aaron Smith (34, Highlanders / Manawatu, 114)

Finlay Christie (27, Blues / Tasman, 14)

Cam Roigard (22, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau, *)

First-five eighths:

Beauden Barrett (32, Blues / Taranaki, 112)

Damian McKenzie (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 40)

Richie Mo’unga (29, Crusaders / Canterbury, 44)

Midfielders:

Anton Lienert-Brown (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 60)

Jordie Barrett (26, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 48)

Rieko Ioane (26, Blues / Auckland, 59)

Braydon Ennor (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 6)

Dallas McLeod (24, Crusaders / Canterbury, *)

Outside backs:

Caleb Clarke (24, Blues / Auckland, 15)

Emoni Narawa (23, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, *)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (23, Crusaders / Tasman, 2)

Mark Telea (26, Blues / North Harbour, 2)

Will Jordan (25, Crusaders / Tasman, 21)

The 30-strong All Blacks XV squad:

Props

Jermaine Ainsley (28, Highlanders, Otago)

Oli Jager (27, Crusaders, Canterbury)

Tevita Mafileo (25, Hurricanes, Bay of Plenty)

Xavier Numia (24, Hurricanes, Wellington)

Aidan Ross (27, Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

Hookers

Asafo Aumua (26, Hurricanes, Wellington)

Ricky Riccitelli (28, Blues, Taranaki)

Tyrone Thompson (23, Chiefs, Wellington)

Locks

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (23, Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

Quinten Strange (26, Crusaders, Tasman)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (26, Hurricanes, Hawke’s Bay)

Loose Forwards

Billy Harmon (28, Highlanders, Canterbury)

Akira Ioane (28, Blues, Auckland)

Du’Plessis Kirifi (26, Hurricanes, Wellington)

Christian Lio-Willie (24, Crusaders, Otago)

Pita Gus Sowakula (28, Chiefs, Taranaki)

Cameron Suafoa (27, Blues, North Harbour)

Halfbacks

Folau Fakatava (23, Highlanders, Hawke’s Bay)

Brad Weber (32, Chiefs, Hawke’s Bay)

First-five-eighths

Brett Cameron (26, Hurricanes, Manawatū)

Stephen Perofeta (26, Blues, Taranaki)

Midfielders

Jack Goodhue (27, Crusaders, Northland)

Alex Nankivell (26, Chiefs, Tasman)

Billy Proctor (24, Hurricanes, Wellington)

Bailyn Sullivan (24, Hurricanes, Waikato)

Outside Backs

Sam Gilbert (24, Highlanders, Otago)

AJ Lam (24, Blues, Auckland)

Ruben Love (22, Hurricanes, Wellington)

Etene Nanai-Seturo (23, Chiefs, Counties Manukau)

Jona Nareki (25, Highlanders, Otago)