All Blacks' Eden Park dominance: The key numbers ahead of tonight's Irish clash

Head coach Ian Foster addresses the media from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Video / Supplied

The All Blacks' winning streak at Eden Park has become the stuff of legend and will be tested again tonight.

The team's run of 46 games unbeaten - 44 wins and two draws - will be challenged by Ireland at the Tāmaki Makaurau stadium in the first of three matches to be played this month.

The All Blacks' streak at Eden Park is almost double that of the second-best effort, held by England playing at Twickenham between 1999 and 2003.

The New Zealand men's team's last loss at the stadium was 23-20 to France in 1994.

Their history on the Auckland turf has confirmed their position as strong favourites with the bookies.

TAB is offering $1.27 on an All Blacks win, whereas Ireland are sitting at $3.70. A draw is paying $21.

However, Ireland will fancy themselves capable of putting an end to the Eden Park dynasty, having beaten the All Blacks 29-20 in their last meeting at the end of last year's northern tour.

The game's quality shouldn't be compromised by poor weather. Only partial showers are forecast during an overcast evening with southerlies dying out in the afternoon.

Eden Park has become a fortress for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Those not at the stadium will be able to watch from their living rooms on Sky Sport 1 from 6pm and listen on NZME's Gold Sport radio.

Regardless of the result, the game will hold special meaning for several reasons.

Veteran Sam Whitelock will make his 133rd appearance for the men in black, surpassing former hooker Keven Mealamu to become the second most-capped All Blacks test player of all time behind Ritchie McCaw (148).

Winger Leicester Fainga'anuku will make his debut while Pita Gus Sowakula will do the same off the bench.

They'll be running out to a packed Eden Park with 48,000 expected in the sold-out crowd.

The event also promises a boost to the local community and economy - here are some numbers:

• More than 3000 casual staff will be employed at Eden Park for tonight's game. These employees will work across a number of areas including catering, security, traffic management and other operational staff.

•$400,000 is the uptick in spending in the Dominion Rd business district generated from an All Blacks game according to a 2019 report. This translates to an increase of 13 per cent spend in the area.

New Zealand's Akira Ioane (left) and Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland embrace. Photo / Photosport

• 6500 is the number of hot chips punnets that will be cooked on game day. A 1100-strong catering team will also churn out 2000 boxes of donuts and 7500 plates of food at corporate functions.

• 21 is how many community groups and sports teams will work at Eden Park fundraising for their local teams and communities this weekend.

• $1.86 million is the average contribution per game to regional GDP from visitors attending All Blacks games at Eden Park. This doesn't include the spend from locals. Each game also generates an average of 14,900 visitor nights.

• 120 trains and buses will run to and from Saturday's game, delivering free Auckland Transport services for ticketholders.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner. Photo / NZME

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said tonight's game would benefit not just the economy but local community members as well.

"Major events have proven positive impacts on the economy, but you can't put a figure on the benefits of community morale or a sense of belonging," he said.