Success is built on the foundation of resilience.

The ability to bounce back from adversity and silence the naysayers is the hallmark of a true champion. In the theatre of rugby, we are bearing witness to the redemption of Ian Foster, the man who not so long ago stood in the eye of the storm, surrounded by doubts and scepticism.

Next Saturday, under the dazzling Paris lights, the All Blacks will take on the winners of the England v South Africa semifinal in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final after defeating Argentina 44-6 yesterday. It’s a remarkable achievement, one that few could have foreseen. The All Blacks’ journey to this point has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, complete with ups, downs and hairpin turns.

Foster’s tenure as head coach has been marked by several “firsts”. He oversaw the first-ever defeat to Argentina, followed by a first test series loss to Ireland, and endured a gruelling six-test run featuring five losses. The sceptics grew louder, the critics bolder and the pressure unrelenting.

When he first took the helm of the All Blacks, the team were riding the coattails of a period of unparalleled dominance, akin to Michael Jordan’s Bulls or Australia’s cricket team in the 1990s. Under the watchful eye of Sir Steve Hansen, the All Blacks won a staggering 93 of the 108 tests they played, losing just 10 of those clashes.

Foster’s task was made tougher by the loss of the likes of Dan Carter, Richie McCaw, Ma’a Nonu and Keiran Read, players who undoubtedly made Hansen’s achievements easier. Those names weren’t just once-in-a-generation talents, they were all-time greats, seemingly irreplaceable.

But Foster didn’t back down and has moulded a new generation of All Blacks, featuring Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith and the old head Sam Whitelock.

The darkest hour came when the All Blacks suffered a humbling series loss to Ireland in July last year. Calls for Foster’s scalp grew louder but he weathered the storm, buoyed by the support of his players. Smith believed in his longtime mentor and foresaw an All Blacks resurgence, even though the World Cup was still more than a year away.

Many pundits did not share Smith’s belief in Foster.

Last August, after a painful 26-10 loss to South Africa, the New Zealand Herald reflected the mood of the nation with a front-page editorial, headlined “It’s time for change”. The Herald boldly called for the introduction of Scott Robertson. It seemed the writing was on the wall for Foster.

But here’s the twist that adds an extra layer of intrigue to this tale of redemption: Foster did not falter. He faced adversity head-on and, rather than being discouraged, used it as fuel to ignite a fire within the All Blacks.

Fast forward to last week, and we witnessed something truly extraordinary. The All Blacks, under Foster’s guidance, delivered their finest performance, shocking the world by upsetting Ireland with a 28-24 victory in Paris. Then, just yesterday, they brushed aside Argentina to secure their place in the World Cup final.

We are not just witnessing the resurgence of Ian Foster, we are watching a redemption story for the ages.

It’s a reminder that success in rugby, as in life, is not about how many times you fall but about how you rise after each fall. Ian Foster has risen, and he’s taking the All Blacks to the top, proving redemption is not just a word – it’s a journey and a remarkable one at that.

Luke Kirkness is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.