Sam Cane was captured kicking out at a pitch invader. Photo / Twitter

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has apologised after kicking out at a pitch invader following his side’s win over Argentina in Mendoza on Sunday morning.

Cane was seen in video captured from the stands swinging his leg and catching a spectator who had been running behind the All Blacks huddle, sending them sprawling to the turf. They were able to regain their feet and continued to evade security.

sam cane enfermo mental pic.twitter.com/3Yb7tDkYuQ — Joaco (@Joaquinn0225) July 9, 2023

Cane posted an apology message to his social media accounts following the incident and said he was hoping to make contact with the spectator.

“Tonight after the game I made an error in judgement which was totally out of character for me,” Cane wrote. “I am really sorry. I feel awful and am deeply disappointed in myself.”

“I am trying really hard to make contact with the person involved to apologise for my actions and make things right.”

New Zealand Rugby has been approached for comment.