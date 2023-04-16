Rieko Ioane has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until 2027. Photosport

Rieko Ioane has signed a four-year contract extension with New Zealand Rugby until 2027.

The 59-test All Black has also re-signed with the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific and remains aligned with Auckland in the NPC.

“I’m proud to be signing through until 2027,” said Ioane. “I’m grateful to represent the city of Auckland and right now this is the best place for me, my family and my rugby.

“I’m keen to continue building on what we have at the Blues and the All Blacks. I have goals I want to achieve on the domestic and international stage, so this is a commitment to completing those while cementing a legacy.”

There are now 20 All Blacks committed to NZR until after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France. Ioane, 26, becomes the second All Black signed until the end of the next Rugby World Cup cycle in 2027.

“This is great news,” said All Blacks head coach Ian Foster “Rieko has grown immensely as a person and a player. And having him commit to NZR and the All Blacks for the next four years is a massive boost for our team.”





After making his first-class debut at the age of 17, Ioane quickly developed an impressive resume. Having started in 50 of his 59 Tests for the All Blacks, the 2017 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year has also competed at an Olympic Games with the All Blacks Sevens and represented the Māori All Blacks.

“Having Rieko on board for another four years is great news for our game,” said NZR CEO Mark Robinson. “He is now one of the elite players in international rugby and is constantly growing in all areas.”

Ioane is a key leader for the Blues at Super Rugby level, with 92 caps (including one appearance against the British and Irish Lions) and 47 tries to his name. Developed by the club’s Under-17 and Under-18 sides, he has become one of the most lethal attacking weapons in the world.

“Rieko has been a standout performer for the Blues since joining the club in 2016,” said Blues CEO Andrew Hore. “His ability on the rugby field is clear for everyone to see - he has exceptional speed and skills mixed in with that natural flair we have come to love over many seasons.

“He grew up in our region, attended school in Auckland and this extension gives him an opportunity to have a greater input in driving the vision of our club forward.”

The former Auckland Grammar student has represented his province 18 times. The blue-and-white hoops remain close to Ioane’s heart and Auckland Rugby CEO Jarrod Bear is relishing the chance of working alongside one of the region’s most talented players.

“The Auckland Rugby community is incredibly proud of what Reiko has accomplished on the rugby field,” said Bear. “It is exciting to have Rieko commit his playing future in New Zealand and representing the Blues, Auckland Rugby and his club Ponsonby.”