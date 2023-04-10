Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Alice Soper: What role do men have in growing women’s sport?

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
Black Ferns and All Blacks players during a training session last September. Photo / Getty Images

Black Ferns and All Blacks players during a training session last September. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

It’s a moment of becoming for women and girls in sports. Every week sees another record broken for viewership and attendance. The performance of our superstars keeps raising the bar and now there are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport