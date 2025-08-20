Izak Rankine of the Adelaide Crows during their AFL Round 23 match against the Collingwood Magpies. Photo / Getty Images

The AFL’s disciplinary tribunal has not yet released a decision on the matter.

However, Nine News has reported Rankine will be handed a five-match ban, making it impossible for him to return even for the Grand Final.

A four-match ban could see him return for a possible grand final for the Crows.

“His season is finished in 2025,” Eddie McGuire said on Footy Classified.

“The Adelaide Football Club and Izak Rankine will have the opportunity to appeal the sanction and try and get it reduced because they could argue that it is manifestly unjust.”

The incident comes just over a month after West Coast Eagles player Jack Graham was banned for four matches after admitting to using a “highly offensive homophobic slur”, as described by the AFL.

It is the sixth offence involving a slur in the AFL since the beginning of last year, with varying bans being handed down – the most severe being Lance Collard, who copped a six-game suspension in July last year for using homophobic slurs.

In 2019, former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia after an Instagram post saying that “hell awaits” gay people and others he considers sinners.

At the time, Sport Australia boss Kate Palmer commended Rugby Australia’s strong stance against discrimination and urged all other codes to follow suit.

“Discrimination is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated in any sport or recreation environment, at whatever level,” Palmer said.

“Everyone is entitled to their own views but expressing divisive and discriminatory beliefs is harmful to sport and the broader Australian community.”

In 2022, former Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya was handed down a four-game NRL suspension for allegedly yelling, “Get up Kyle, you f*****”, towards North Queensland Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt after a tackle during the Warriors’ 25-24 win.

“Rugby league is a game for everyone, that’s what I love most about our game. I’m proud that we bring people together,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said at the time.

“It doesn’t matter where you are born, your gender or sexual orientation – rugby league is for everyone.”