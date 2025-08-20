Advertisement
Adelaide Crows forward Izak Rankine set to be handed lengthy ban for alleged homophobic slur

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Sports Update: August 20, 2025.
Star Australian rules footballer Izak Rankine looks set to miss the rest of the season after his alleged use of a homophobic slur on the field has led to a league investigation and national media storm.

With one round of the regular season remaining, the 25-year-old Adelaide Crows forward may

