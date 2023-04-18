ACC Daily Agenda podcast: Does NZ Cricket need to introduce sabbaticals?

Would Black Caps take a sabbatical? Photsport

New Zealand Rugby this week announced the re-signing of star center Reiko Ioane through to the 2027 World Cup. As is commonplace nowadays that contract features a sabbatical clause. In today’s episode of the Daily Agenda, Mike Lane and Manaia Stewart dive deep into whether a similar contract situation would work in Cricket to avoid situations like the one we find ourselves in with Trent Boult.

Plus, with Round 1 of the NBA playoffs in full swing, the fellas examine the curious case of the Sacramento Kings, who have upset the reigning champion Warriors in their first match. A lot has been made of the “Beam” affixed to the roof of the stadium in Sacramento - but how much impact has that had, and could our own One NZ Warriors benefit from the same treatment?

Finally, the NZ Bowls tournament has wrapped up for another year. Find out how the Temuka Bowls Club fared, who took the comp out and which team featured the most blokes named “Merv”...









All that and not much more on today’s episode of The ACC’s Daily Agenda. Powered by Musashi.