A-League to announce Auckland team - report

Wellington Phoenix supporters at Eden Park on Sunday. Photosport

A second A-League football team in New Zealand could be announced as soon as today.

The team, which would be based in Auckland, is part of plans to expand the men’s competition from the 2024-25 season.

The Canberra Times is reporting the details, with the Australian capital the other team to be included in the enlarged competition.

Auckland and Canberra topped the rankings when league officials weighed up community support, infrastructure, growth opportunities and market interest.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting the Auckland team will be based at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Wellington Phoenix have regularly taken games to Auckland, getting more than 10,000 fans through the Eden Park turnstiles as recently as last weekend.

Auckland formerly had a team, the Football Kingz, in the Australian National Soccer League from 1999 before the club was disbanded five years later. The New Zealand Knights were then part of the inaugural A-League season in 2005 but lasted only two seasons.