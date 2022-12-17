A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by team mates after fans stormed the pitch. Photo / Getty

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover has sustained a suspected concussion and a gash to his face after he appeared to be assaulted by a Melbourne Victory fan during a violent and shameful pitch invasion which forced the A-League Men derby at AAMI Park on Saturday night to be abandoned.

Glover required stitches for the cut and officiating referee Alex King also sustained a cut to his right eyebrow during the wild and scary scenes when Victory fans stormed the pitch, although a Football Australia spokesperson said he was “more rattled than hurt”.

The referee match day coach was pushed into a fence as well, and all officials had to be escorted to their cars by security.

In a press release, Football Australia described the violence as “shocking” and that “such behaviour has no place in Australian Football”.

They also confirmed they would be conducting a full investigation immediately, “where strong sanctions to be handed down”.

So soon after Australian soccer was riding unprecedented highs following the incredible World Cup campaign from the Socceroos, it has sadly returned to the ‘bad old days’, plunging to new lows of fan violence.

Fans storm the pitch in protest during the round eight A-League Men's match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory. Photo / Getty

Fans from both clubs hurled flares onto the pitch, but when Glover threw two flares back into the Victory fans area at the northern end, it sparked a wild reaction as approximately 100 Victory fans stormed the pitch, and encircled Glover in scary scenes.

Then one Victory fan grabbed a metal bucket and threw it into Glover’s face, instantly cutting the City goalkeeper’s face wide open.

In a low point for Australian soccer, it forced all the players and coaches to leave the pitch and technical area. Glover had to receive medical attention for his injuries.

Some of the invading Victory fans also jumped on the goals, seemingly in an attempt to tear them down.

About 40 minutes after the match was stopped, it was officially abandoned due to player safety “in accordance with Law 5.3 of the Laws of the Game in order to protect the integrity of the match.”

City players, including World Cup hero Jamie Maclaren, returned to the field without their match gear on, to thank their fans.

Tensions had been building throughout the night in the wake of the Australian Professional Leagues’ decision to give the A-League grand final to Sydney for the next three years.

Fans from both clubs had mooted that they would walk out of the stadium at the 20th minute in protest of the APL decision, but nobody could have anticipated the disgraceful scenes that occurred.

Moments before the Glover incident, a flare from the Victory fans area hit a Network Ten TV cameraman on the back, prompting him to turn around and throw his arms out, questioning why the fans were acting in that manner. He then left his post presumably for safety reasons.

The chaotic scenes forced a strong police response.

But the City fans at the southern end also behaved poorly.

After going up 1-0 in the 11th minute, City fans threw three flares onto the field, one of which was picked up by Victory goalkeeper Paul Izzo and placed down on the ground behind the goals.

In fact, the City fans brought the game to a halt when they threw scores of flares onto the pitch in the 20th minute, one of which burned a hole in the City net.

Prior to the game chants of “f*** the APL” rang around the stadium from both sets of fans.

The City fans held up banners that read: “Football Without Fans is Nothing!!” and “When Money Tak$ Fans Will Walk. APL Out”.

The Victory fans also held up signs that read: “APL Knows the demands. Football for the Fans (featuring eight dollar signs)” and “No More Lie$ Are we invisible fans?”

The Victory end also held up a sign with a pig wearing the letters “APL” surrounded by dollar bills, with the message “Look at Yourself” around it.

Socceroo Craig Goodwin posted: “Extremely disappointing. Regardless of what has happened, this is not the way to respond and only gives the game a bad look.”

The club with the biggest supporter base in the country & the most potential to make a powerful, but peaceful, statement & a section of Victory ‘fans’ do that. Beyond idiotic. Momentum of a united push for good now lost. #MVCvMCI #ALeague — Rob Greenwood (@robgreenwood1) December 17, 2022

From the moral high ground to the gutter in a few minutes of madness. Those Victory fans should never be allowed to enter an Australian football ground again.#ALeague — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) December 17, 2022

Football in Australia is self destructing on national television.



It’s beyond infuriating. Just disgusting and unforgivable.



We don’t deserve the game we love if this is how disrespectful and despicable we are as fans.#MelbDerby — Francis Leach (@SaintFrankly) December 17, 2022