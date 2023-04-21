Justin Marshall won't be part of Sky's on-ground commentary team in France. Photo / Photosport

Justin Marshall won't be part of Sky's on-ground commentary team in France. Photo / Photosport

Sky New Zealand boss Sophie Moloney has sidestepped questions about the controversial call to cut former All Black Justin Marshall from its commentary team for the Rugby World Cup later this year.

As first revealed by the Herald earlier this month, Marshall will not be part of Sky’s on-the-ground commentary team in France - with Grant Nisbett, Mils Muliaina, Jeff Wilson and Kirstie Stanway getting the nod over the 81-test halfback known for his “Boomfa!” catchcry.

Speaking to D’Arcy Waldegrave on Newstalk ZB’s Sportstalk, Moloney would only say that Marshall “has an incredible voice”.

“Some people love him, some people don’t.”

When asked why Marshall didn’t make the cut for the tournament starting in September, Moloney said she backed the decision.

“I trust my team. They do an excellent job,” she said.

“We have incredible talent [among the commentary team] and I am very excited about the team that’s going there [France].

“I am very excited about having the Rugby World Cup on our screens - I think it is going to be phenomenal.”

Sources earlier told the Herald Marshall “has not taken the decision at all well”.

Sophie Moloney, chief executive of Sky NZ. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sky’s chief corporate affairs officer Chris Major earlier said the broadcaster was delighted to have the Cup rights back after Spark Sport delivered the 2019 tournament to viewers on its streaming platform.

The telco confirmed late last year that it was closing Spark Sport after three years.

“We’re expecting fan interest to be huge, with data telling us that half of all Kiwis are interested in watching it,” Major told the Herald’s Media Insider column.

The All Blacks play hosts France in the opening match, with kick-off at 7am (NZ time) on Saturday, September 9.

They also face Italy, Uruguay and Namibia in pool play.