There were scary scenes in the Women's Cricket World Cup when Shamilia Connell collapsed during the West Indies' thrilling win over Bangladesh on Friday.

Batting first, the West Indies posted a modest total of 140 off their 50 overs before Connell suddenly fell to the ground while fielding late in Bangladesh's run chase.

Connell's concerned teammates immediately came to her aid to check on her and play was halted for 10 minutes.

She was eventually helped to her feet by medical staff and was clutching her stomach. Connell was able to walk to an ambulance, which took her off the ground.

While it was unclear exactly what happened to Connell, her teammates were confident the 29-year-old would be OK.

Shamilia Connell of the West Indies is assisted by teammate Chedean Nation after collapsing during their match against Bangladesh. Photo / Getty

Player of the match Hayley Matthews said: "We believe she'll be all right.

"Obviously it's a bit worrying to see her go down like that but she's a fighter."

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said after the game: "(She's) stable and the medical personnel is taking care of her. It was sad to see her go down but we look at the bright side, it was probably (needed) for us to regroup and we did that and changed the momentum."

It appears to be Shamilia Connell who was fielding at mid-wicket. A very long break in play with plenty of medical staff and players rushing to her attention. #CWC22 — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) March 18, 2022

Hope Connell is doing okay. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 18, 2022

Connell's collapse overshadowed another sensational bowling performance by the West Indies, who dismissed Bangladesh for 136 with just three balls to spare in the last over.

The four-run win was the Windies' third of the tournament and puts them ahead of hosts New Zealand, India and defending champions England in the race for a top-four semi-final berth alongside favourites Australia and South Africa.

Matthews produced a superb performance to bowl a career-best 4/15 and spare the West Indies' blushes after Bangladesh dismissed them for 9/140 at Mount Maunganui.

But Bangladesh threatened to blow the tournament wide open when their spinners ripped through the West Indies' batting line-up.

The modest target of 141 proved too much however for the tournament debutants, who fell four runs short with three balls to go in the final over.

Bangladesh's spinners dismissed openers Deandra Dottin and Matthews for 17 and 18 respectively.

They then tore through the middle order as the West Indies lost six wickets for 30 runs, struggling at 70-7 and looking unlikely to finish their 50 overs.

Shemaine Campbelle prevented a rout, making an unbeaten 53 off 107 balls in her second half century of the tournament to give the West Indies a potentially defendable total.

The West Indies dropped three catches as the run chase tightened, then Connell's treatment halted play in the 47th over.

Bangladesh needed eight runs from the final over with no wickets in hand but Taylor coaxed an inside edge off Fariha Trisna from her third delivery to finish the contest.