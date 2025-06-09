Wilson credits Gleeson’s mild manner and tuition for his rise and success at test level. Argentina had forwards but apart from Hugo Porta, their backs did not have the same sting.

“You bake the cake,” Gleeson told his All Blacks forwards, “but 11, 14 and 15, you ice it.”

Wilson preferred the right wing whenever Bruce Robertson was at centre. The team could be in chaos but a calm Robertson would always make sure the men on the flanks got the best chance to do some damage. They had to be alert though because Robertson was especially quick.

In his years on the international circuit, Wilson’s most awkward opponent was Brendan Moon, the Wallabies wing.

“Not only was he bigger and quicker and had a great swerve, he could go over the top of you too. He had all-round skill – no weaknesses, that was the problem.”

Had there been tours to destinations like Japan or South Africa, Wilson would have played longer. He was fortunate his employers gave him paid time off while teammates who were farmers, builders and plumbers had to employ other staff to fill in while they were on tour.

Wilson ended his All Blacks career as captain on the ’83 tour when the side drew with Scotland and lost to England. He reckons Murray Mexted was supposed to be skipper but passed on that honour.

The next year, Wilson and his mate Bernie Fraser put out a book and in taking the proceeds were banned from rugby for seven years. Eventually they got an official IRB (the then International Rugby Board, now World Rugby) pardon. Four years later the same group decided the game would go professional.

Wings these days were much bigger than most from Wilson’s era but he said those who succeeded still needed to have agile minds and the ability to read a game.

Statistics

Date of birth: July 22, 1954

Position: Right wing

Matches: 85

Tests: 34

Test debut: November 11, 1977 v France, Toulouse

Last test: November 19, 1983 v England, London

Province: Wellington

Test tries: 19

Test points: 76

This article was first published on May 1, 2014