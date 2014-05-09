100 Greatest All Blacks: Joe Stanley

If there was a hidden inscription across the back of Joe Stanley’s jersey, it might have read: “To serve”. His wings never suffered from poor passes or a lack of opportunity during his top seasons with Auckland and the All Blacks.

Stanley had to wait until he was almost 30 before he became an All Black – or a Baby Black as they were called – about the time he considered giving the game away as his family numbers increased.

After that late introduction and through some rough times with his breathing, Stanley played 27 tests and captained the All Blacks against a French selection at La Rochelle in 1990.

Several run-ins some years before with the media had persuaded Stanley he was not giving interviews and his All Blacks bosses allowed him to maintain that practice. Even they were amused when we persuaded Stanley he had to honour the team’s tradition and front for a captain’s chat in the charming French seaside village.

His insights were as sensible as his rugby and ironically, in later years, Stanley was loosely connected to the media on several trips as a touring representative.

‘Bullet’ had a pattering run which was deceptively sharp while his passing was always sympathetic. He did not bring the same compassion with this tackling which always had a crunch about it and a don’t-argue-with-me element. Everything Stanley did on the field had a team purpose while he was also one of the side’s staunch socialisers.

Stanley meandered into some coaching after his playing days while his eldest son Jeremy, became an All Black in the same centre role as his father before injury and medical responsibilities took him out of the game.

Statistics Date of birth: 13 April 1957 Position: Centre Test debut: 28 June 1986 v France at Christchurch Last test: 23 June 1990 v Scotland at Auckland Matches: 49 Tests: 27 Province: Auckland Test tries: 4 Test points: 16