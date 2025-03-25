Your Local Builder: GJ’s Tauranga

This article was prepared by G.J. Gardner and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

GJ Gardner has a proud history in the Bay of Plenty having built homes in the region since 1998. Continuing on that legacy since November of last year the Tauranga South franchise is now under the leadership of Daniela Cabrera and Caleb Schaeffer.

The new franchisees have hit the ground running with a diverse set of projects from custom design homes, to medium-density townhouses, and large workers’ accommodation projects.

Since 2019 G.J. Gardner created a North and South franchise in the Bay of Plenty to better serve the community. They foster a collaborative relationship with Tauranga North, led by Steve Watt. “Steve and I were high school friends and used to go surfing together,” says Caleb. “All these years later and we’ve got brother and sister companies next to each other.”

Originally from Te Puke, Caleb’s return to the Bay of Plenty signifies his commitment to contributing positively to the community he proudly calls home with Daniela and their two children, aged 6 and 4.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the GJ’s family and to continue the legacy of building exceptional homes in Tauranga South,” says Caleb. “Our combined experience in finance and construction gives us a unique perspective in understanding both the practical and financial aspects of home building.”

Daniela adds, “Having worked in the construction industry, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. We’re committed to maintaining the high standards that GJ Gardner is known for, while also bringing innovative ideas to meet the evolving needs of our community.”

Daniela’s career is deeply rooted in the construction industry. As a seasoned project manager with Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), she has overseen significant projects, including the development of both Apple stores in Dubai.

Her global experience highlights her expertise in managing complex construction projects and her dedication to delivering projects that meet the highest standards. Caleb’s background complements Daniela’s ability. With experience in the banking and property investment sector, he brings a keen understanding of the financial intricacies involved in property development.

Daniela and Caleb believe the key factors in creating a home that is right for you are: good communication, understanding and teamwork. They respect and understand your individual needs and unique requirements when building a home.

“We take immense pride in knowing that our dedicated team will build you a home that you will be extremely proud of,” says Daniela.

By working together with you, the team can design and build a home that suits you, your lifestyle, and your needs. Their experience and passion are a real asset for those building a new home.

Whether you’re a first-home buyer looking for a quality and affordable home, a family wanting a great home with room for everyone, or a larger lifestyle home that meets your family’s unique needs, the Tauranga South team looks forward to working with you to design a home you can both be proud of.

Feel free to drop by their offices to chat about your new home journey and discover for yourself why more New Zealanders trust G.J. Gardner to build their homes year after year than any other builder.