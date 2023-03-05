Your guide to the best of the Northern Territory

Parrtjima Festival. Photo/ Supplied.









Experience the Red Centre’s vibrant culture

Parrtjima: A Festival of Light—the only Aboriginal light festival of its kind in the world—is a mesmerising collision of the oldest continuous living cultures on earth with some of the world’s newest technology and most innovative ideas. Over 10 days, the red soil of Mparntwe/Alice Springs will be transformed by large-scale light installations, interactive workshops, live music engaging talks and much more.

Inspired by the Uluru Statement from the Heart—a rallying call for Australians to walk together towards a better future—this year’s festival will see two kilometres of the iconic MacDonnell Ranges/Yeperenye brought to life with spectacular lighting effects as part of the acclaimed light show. Meanwhile, a massive walk-through installation, based on the works of Maruku artist Rene Kulitja, will tell the story of the Mala people and Kuniya, the python woman, with its three-metre-high structures. It’s an emotional and inspirational journey, and it’s all entirely free to attend.

7-16 April 2023, Alice Springs

parrtjimaaustralia.com.au

Indulge in a festival of the senses

Located three hours southeast of Darwin, Kakadu may be renowned for its eponymous plums and famous vistas featured in Crocodile Dundee—but the wilderness area’s bounty includes everything from waterlily stems and native yams, to buffalo, emu eggs and green ants. These are just a handful of the native ingredients celebrated at the annual Taste of Kakadu – Karrimanjbekkan An-me Kakadu festival, which showcases both the food and traditional knowledge of the Bininj people.

Set in the World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park—a vast landscape of rivers, wetlands, and dramatic escarpments—the nine-day festival includes interactive workshops, tours, and cultural performances. Expect events like sunset wine cruises across billabongs inhabited by crocodiles; long table dinners under the night’s sky; and Aboriginal-guided foraging walks and cooking classes. Bring your appetite—but also don’t forget to bring your sense of adventure.

13-21 May 2023, Kakadu

parksaustralia.gov.au/kakadu/taste

TASTE OF KAKADU. Photo/ Supplied.

Live it up at a beachside music festival

The Northern Territory’s biggest and longest-running music festival, BASSINTHEGRASS, returns to Darwin’s Mindil Beach this May. The all-ages beachside event has become synonymous with stunning sunsets, endless summer weather, and star-studded line-ups—and this year is no exception. In 2023, acts include Aussie pop singer Tones and I, brother-and-sister duo Angus & Julia Stone, singer-songwriter Amy Shark, R&B soul artist Guy Sebastian, alternative rock band Ocean Alley, Northern Territory hip-hop king Baker Boy, and many others.

But the one-day festival is just the start (or end) of your adventures in Darwin. Each festival ticket includes discounts off Northern Territory attractions, including Aboriginal-led tours of the nearby Tiwi Islands, sunset cruises across the harbour, or the opportunity to take the plunge into Corosaurus Cove’s Cage of Death, where you’ll come face-to-face with a massive saltwater crocodile. BASSINTHEGRASS tickets start from AUD$140, but be quick, as this festival is known to sell out!

20 May 2023, Darwin

bassinthegrass.com.au

Bass In the Grass. Photo / Supplied.

Immerse yourself in art and culture

The Top End will come alive in August as Australia’s warmest winter festival takes over the city of Darwin. Each year, the award-winning Darwin Festival offers a jam-packed program of outdoor concerts, engaging workshops, high-energy theatre and dance performances, side-splitting comedy and cabaret, and thought-provoking visuals arts displays.

Darwin Festival’s program has something to suit all tastes and budgets, with both free and ticketed events for the whole family. One not to miss is the Darwin Aboriginal Arts Fair from 11 to 13 August. Considered one of the country’s most significant arts events, this is when you can meet with and purchase artwork from emerging and established Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, including individuals from the country’s most remote desert and coastal corners. Celebrating the energy and multicultural spirit of the Northern Territory’s capital, Darwin Festival is an event you won’t forget anytime soon.

10-27 August 2023, Darwin

darwinfestival.org.au

Darwiin Festival. Photo/ Supplied.

Watch an ancient story dance across the sky

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is one of the Northern Territory’s most timeless and ethereal destinations. Now, visitors have even more reason to visit the country’s spiritual centre, thanks to a new immersive light and sound show, unlike anything seen before.

Developed in close consultation with the A n angu—the traditional custodians of the land— Wintjiri Wiru will paint a chapter of the Mala ancestral story across the sky. Every night, the glow of stars will be joined by the lights of more than 1,000 choreographed drones. As they dance above Uluru, they’ll be accompanied by music and narration in Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara languages. With two shows nightly, visitors can indulge in the signature three-hour Sunset Dinner, which includes cocktails, canapes, and a gourmet hamper highlighting native ingredients and premium Australian wines. A one-hour experience, After Dark, is also available, with tickets starting from AUD$190 for adults. Wintjiri Wiru is a modern interpretation of an ancient story, only further enhancing the iconic monolith’s rich beauty, history, and culture.

From May 2023 onwards, Uluru

ayersrockresort.com.au

WINTJIRI WIRU. Photo/ Supplied.

