Your guide to the best of Melbourne

FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023. Photo/ Supplied





CHEER ON THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS

Get ready to live fast in Australia’s sporting capital at one of the year’s most exhilarating events. Race cars, supercars, and classic cars are rolling into town from 30 March to 2 April for the Formula 1 Rolex Australia Grand Prix 2023. On the track, the world’s best and emerging drivers will top speeds of 330km per hour as they attempt to take home the championship title. Off-track, the action is just as electrifying, with vendors and activations celebrating Melbourne’s vibrant food, drink, and arts culture. Each night, musicians and DJs will take the stage at Albert Park’s lakeside. Fans will also have the chance to interact with drivers as they walk to the paddock each morning and at dedicated Q&A sessions.

grandprix.com.au

CELEBRATE CULTURE

Arts and culture are always on-offer in Melbourne, and the cooler months are no exception. Every year, the capital city hosts Melbourne Winter Masterpieces—an annual series of major exhibitions. As part of the series, ACMI, Australia’s national museum of screen culture, will unveil its new exhibit, Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion on 5 April. Celebrating over a century of women who were trailblazers both on and off the silver screen, the exhibit will showcase never-before-seen costumes, interactive displays, and iconic costumes once worn by Marilyn Monroe and Marlene Dietrich. Meanwhile, the National Gallery of Victoria will host Pierre Bonnard: Designed by India Mahdavi from 9 June to 8 October. Designed by the award-winning architect and design icon, the exhibit will showcase more than 100 of the celebrated French artist’s painting and illustrations, bringing France at the turn-of-the-century to life.

acmi.net.au ngv.melbourne

Goddess Britt Romstad. Credit/ Phoebe Powell.

BINGE ON THE LAUGHTER

There’s a reason why Melbourne is considered the comedy capital of Australia. Every year, hundreds of local and international comedians convene in the city for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, one of the largest festivals of its kind in the world. Between 29 March and 23 April, hundreds of acts will have audiences in fits of laughter. From sketch, stand-up and improv comedy, to hip-hop cabarets and circus acts, there’s something in the diverse line-up guaranteed to tickle anyone’s funny bone. This year, celebrated Irish comedian David O’Doherty will cram his best jokes from the last 30 years into one gut-busting power hour, and Urzila Carlson—who gained legions of fans with her 2021 Netflix special, Overqualified Loser—will present a brand new show. Tickets for shows start from AUD$22.

comedyfestival.com.au/2023

Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022. Credit/ Nick Robertson

GO EAST FOR ENTERTAINMENT

The esteemed East End Theatre District is where you’ll find seven major theatres, known for staging award-winning musicals, blockbuster stage shows, and provoking plays. Currently playing at the historic Princess Theatre is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Coming directly from Broadway, the award-winning reimagined production is a spellbinding adventure for ages 8 and up. Book your tickets before the production leaves Australia on July 9. At the Regent Theatre, & Juliet opens on 26 February. The award winning musical sees Shakespeare’s most famous love story remixed with iconic hits from the likes of Britney Spears, The Weeknd, and Kelly Clarkson. Paired with some of the city’s hottest hotels, restaurants, and cocktail bars, the East End is entertainment made easy.

au.harrypottertheplay.com andjuliet.com.au

The Princess Theatre. Photo/ Tim Carrafa.

INDULGE YOUR SENSES

RISING is right at home in Australia’s creative capital, Melbourne. A flagship festival running from 07 – 18 June, RISING brings the city’s arts and culture scene to the forefront with its cutting-edge public art installations, culinary events, live music and theatre performances—All hosted under a moonlight glow. With ticketed, family friendly, and free events on-offer, you can spend your evenings wandering alongside the river, where you’ll discover a kaleidoscope of colour thanks to sprawling sculptures and otherworldly digital art projections. Stumble upon an outdoor ice skating rink under the stars, parties in car parks and basements, or spot the Melbourne art trams trundling down the city’s streets. RISING is an event that could only happen in Melbourne.

