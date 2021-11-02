Women's World Cup set to inspire Kiwis

Suzie Bates, White Ferns. Photo / Supplied.

World-class cricketer Suzie Bates says White Ferns have a goal besides winning.

Suzie Bates doesn't just want to win the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in March – she wants to inspire a generation in the same way she was.

"Growing up, I played cricket with my brothers in the back yard and then watched the 2000 Women's World Cup final [which New Zealand won] played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln," she says. "That was the first time I had seen the White Ferns play on TV – and that inspired me to pick up a cricket bat and want to be a White Fern.

"I guess it's come full circle now. As much as we want to win, creating a legacy for sport is almost more important – to influence others, not just girls, but boys to play cricket. We want to make sure we are playing a brand of cricket that everyone enjoys and wants to get behind."

Bates says it's crucial to get behind the White Ferns in the same way as the Black Caps have been supported – and she believes sponsors like ANZ will make that happen. With a history of supporting women's sport in New Zealand, ANZ are putting their full force behind the Women's Cricket World Cup as a local sponsor of the tournament as well as being the longstanding team sponsor of the White Ferns.

"There's a group of us who were inspired by that 2000 winning team," says Bates. "If they had not played that game on TV, we might not have become White Ferns; so it's a big deal to have a Wold Cup here on home soil and to have partners like ANZ invest in rallying the nation and bringing the tournament to life for young Kiwis.

"I look back to 2015 when the men's World Cup was here and how that inspired a nation. I would love for us to be able do the same for young girls and boys and get as many people into the grounds as possible - especially after the pandemic. Fingers crossed, we can get everyone onto the banks and having some family time."

On a personal level, the World Cup feels tantalisingly close for Bates. This is the big one for her – she's clocked up 16 years playing cricket, has a list of accomplishments longer than a lofted straight drive to the boundary, but hasn't yet won a Cricket World Cup, let alone on her home turf.

Suzie Bates, White Ferns. Photo / Supplied.

"I have played in three World Cup finals and we came second in all of them – so being world champions would be icing on the cake."

It's also been a long time coming. The first ball will be bowled at Mount Maunganui on March 4 and, because the event was delayed due to Covid-19, it can't come fast enough for the team.

"Because it was postponed, it has been at the forefront of everyone's minds for a while so it seems like it's closer and the fact that we are getting closer to summer, it's going to come around pretty quickly," she says.

The White Ferns are up against some strong opposition in the England and Australian teams but Bates says winning is still the goal: "Absolutely, this is the one thing that we want. I had shoulder surgery last year and knowing this World Cup was coming up at home, it made it easier to get up every day, train and do rehab."

World Cup CEO Andrea Nelson says sponsors such as ANZ get involved because they want to be part of creating the legacy Bates is seeking: "We have a shared vision. They want to put their full force behind the women's World Cup and give it the hype and excitement it deserves.

"This World Cup is about creating the opportunity to inspire the next generation, something ANZ is set to do with the "Next Eleven". They'll be inviting girls to apply who are keen to advance their game, with the winners ultimately getting the chance to train with some exceptional New Zealand athletes at an exclusive White Ferns' training academy."

Sponsors ANZ echo that, also encouraging cricket fans to jump on the ANZ Fanwagon, offering complementary tickets and transport to cricket clubs and teams who may not otherwise get the opportunity to see their heroes play. Bates says it is important for the profile of the women athletes as well as the motivation of the next generation.

"That's why sponsors are behind these athletes. That's why they have access to the best training facilities, fields in the country and their accommodation and air travel is on a par with the men's teams. It was a different story with the 2000 World Cup, when athletes had to stay in student accommodation."

She says women's cricket is turning a corner regarding equality and it is only positive for the future of women's sport: "The ICC has been on this journey for a while. For the recent 2019 T20 World Cup in Melbourne you saw 86,000 at the MCG and 1.1 billion people watched that final. That's the journey women's cricket is on.

"Anyone who has watched what's going on in women's cricket can see that it's fantastic quality. The great thing about women's cricket is that it is so open. On its day, one player can turn the game; that is what makes women's cricket so exciting," says Nelson.

With 31 matches in 6 cities, across 31 days, and a record 15,000 tickets pre-sold already to next year's Women's Cricket World Cup, Nelson believes Kiwis will show their support for the White Ferns.

"The most exciting thing is that it is the first of three women's World Cups hosted by New Zealand. We want to kick if off with a bang, make it a big, family friendly event that the entire family can enjoy. There will be activities for the kids and a chance to see these great athletes in action."

