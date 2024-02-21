Win two free tickets to London

London, England, Palace of Westminster.

This content has been prepared by Singapore Airlines and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Singapore Airlines celebrates new NZ-UK Gatwick services.

Thinking of starting your Euro summer in London this year? Singapore Airlines is thrilled to announce that they will be flying into London Gatwick Airport from June 21.

Catch a flight from Auckland or Christchurch on board an Airbus A350 to Singapore, connecting to one of their five weekly services to London’s Gatwick Airport. Get ready to experience the best of London with the world-class service you’ve come to love from flying with Singapore Airlines.

To celebrate this new route, Singapore Airlines is giving one lucky person the opportunity to win tickets to the UK’s capital. Sign up to become a Singapore Airlines Registered Customer before March 31 for your chance to win two return Premium Economy Class tickets to London.

Gatwick Airport is a bustling aviation hub connecting the city to destinations worldwide, situated 47.5 kilometres south of central London. It is the second busiest airport in the UK, accommodates a diverse range of domestic and international flights and facilitates a seamless journey for both business and leisure travellers.

Together with its four-times daily services to London Heathrow Airport, this new route brings Singapore Airlines’ total number of flights to London to 33 weekly flights. When you choose Singapore Airlines to London, you’re choosing a world-class experience.

From its spacious cabins, renowned inflight service, and delectable cuisine, Singapore Airlines will make your travel experience as memorable as your destination.

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the beauty, culture, and history of London with Singapore Airlines. Book your flights now and experience the getaway you’ve always dreamed of. Fly with the world’s most awarded airline and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Sign up as a Registered Customer here before March 31 to go in the draw to win two return Premium Economy tickets to London, Gatwick.