Win a Trip for Two to Antarctica

Viva Expeditions

Viva Expeditions and Polar Latitudes Expeditions could be sending you and a friend on the adventure of a lifetime: a 10-day Antarctic voyage you’ll never forget.

Your journey starts with return flights from Auckland to Argentina, including a two-night stop in Buenos Aires, where you can soak up the city’s rhythm, colour, and charm.

Then it’s on to Ushuaia where you’ll step aboard the Ocean Albatros, a modern polar vessel built for comfort and exploration. With panoramic lounges, spacious cabins, and a fleet of Zodiac boats, the ship takes you safely and in style to the White Continent.

Passionate expedition leaders, naturalists, and polar experts guide every step of your journey—from engaging lectures to unforgettable landings on the ice-draped shores of the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula. You’ll explore a world of vast glaciers, sculpted icebergs, and abundant wildlife. Walk among bustling penguin colonies, watch whales breach beneath snow-capped peaks, and experience the thrill of setting foot on the world’s most spellbinding continent.