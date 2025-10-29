Where your old electronics should go

New Zealanders throw away around 100,000 tonnes of e-waste every year – everything with a plug or a battery – yet only about 2% of it is recycled. That’s a serious problem, given the toxic materials like lead and mercury these devices contain, alongside recoverable metals such as aluminium and glass. In this week’s tech segment, Ryan Bridge talks to Phil Cumming, general manager of sustainability and ethical sourcing at The Warehouse Group, about how Noel Leeming is tackling the issue with its free e-waste recycling programme. From phones and laptops to printers and cameras, Kiwis can drop off unwanted devices in-store and know they’ll be responsibly processed through national partners TechCollect and Re:Mobile. It’s a simple way to keep dangerous materials out of landfill – and put valuable components back into circulation.