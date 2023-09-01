Waitomo: Where adventure awaits

Photo / Supplied.

For those looking to add some wow to their weekend, Waitomo’s wealth of natural spectacles, both above ground and below, beckon exploration.

Waitomo, in the heart of King Country, and just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Auckland, is more than just a destination; it’s an adventure waiting to happen. Whether you’re eager to experience a captivating subterranean world or test your mettle on a remarkably beautiful trail run, this ecologically unique spot offers unforgettable experiences.

For those with a passion for running and walking in the great outdoors, the Hits Waitomo Trail Run, to be held this year on November 4, is the ultimate challenge. Set against the stunning backdrop of Waitomo’s natural landscapes, both above and below ground, this event offers a range distances, from short and scenic to long and demanding. Whether you’re a seasoned trail runner or a newbie looking to stretch your limits, there’s a race for you, with 6, 11, 21 or 35-kilometre options to choose from.

With breathtaking scenery at every turn, this race is both a test of physical endurance and a feast for the eyes, an immersive experience that’s both challenging and spiritually rejuvenating. And the six-kilometre option means even the kids can get involved. Farmland, caverns, canyons, karst-studded landscapes, rocky ridges, caves and custom-made bush trails are just some of its highlights, dependent on which distance you choose. But whichever race you participate in, Waitomo’s natural beauty will be your constant companion.

Black labyrinth tubing can you caption it Black Labyrinth Tubing. Photo / Supplied.

To ensure this natural environment is only enhanced by The Hits Waitomo Trail Run, every precaution is taken by Discover Waitomo, in partnership with the Department of Conservation, to maintain the health of the trails. Before the race, all participant’s shoes will be sprayed with a solution to prevent the introduction of pests or weed species; and where the course crosses catchments, additional biosecurity stations are set up to prevent the spread of pests. Plus, instead of receiving a medal, participants can choose to plant a tree – last year, 241 runners opted in, with the trees recently planted out on Stubb’s Farm.

Of course, Waitomo is notably famed for its abundance of glow worms. This mystical underground realm comes to life most thrillingly with a Black Water Rafting adventure inside the Ruakuri Cave. Here, you can explore the enigmatic world beneath the earth’s surface as you float through subterranean rivers illuminated by the soft glow of thousands of glow worms. It’s an otherworldly journey that leaves you in awe of nature’s wonders. There are two guided expeditions to choose from, depending on the intensity of your thrill-seeking desires. The Black Labyrinth is the original Black Water Rafting adventure, where you’ll enter the cave through a hole in the rock, straight into underground waters. Floating in your tube, you’ll witness a twinkling blanket of glow worms overhead and feel the rush of fast-flowing water, with some leaps off not-too-high waterfalls to keep the heart pumping.

The Black Abyss excursion ups the ante and then some, with an exhilarating abseil into the cave and the one-of-a-kind experience of flying through a pitch-black cave on a zipline. Climbing up waterfalls, crawling through holes and floating through fast-flowing waters in your wetsuit complete the full cave experience. Sustainability measures extend to the Black Water Rafting experience, too. Katie Wright, a long-standing member of the legendary Black Water Rafting guiding and operations team, has championed a gumboot recycling scheme, in partnership with Black Water Rafting gumboot supplier Bata. This has involved sorting, cleaning and removing laces from hundreds of old gumboots to allow them to be recycled properly. The boots will be returned to Bata after being retired from use and will be reborn as new boots and other recycled products.

Black Labyrinth. Photo / Supplied.

To make the most of your adventure-filled weekend, you’ll need a comfortable place to rest your head and plenty of options to fuel up before and after your exploits. Waitomo offers a range of accommodations, from boutique to budget, including Waitomo Homestead Cabins, located just 10 minutes from the Waitomo Glowworm Caves, with two-bed and four-bed cabins set among the rural rolling hills of the Waikato, or perhaps the exclusive Wai-Dome-O, a large luxury geodesic structure that sleeps two. Waitomo Caves’ Top 10 Holiday Park rounds out the wallet-friendly offerings.

When it’s time to dine, Waitomo Homestead has a choice of cabinet food, a daily barbecue and a blackboard menu – don’t miss the popular pies, including a boil-up option, and the sugar waffles on the breakfast menu, served with bacon and banana or berries, always go down a treat. There’s also the option to indulge in an authentic Kiwi pub meal at Tomo Eatery & Bar – think fish and chips, burgers and stonegrilled meats; and Huhu Café has received accolades for its fresh seasonal fare.

Glorious countryside, high-octane fun, remarkable critters and creature comforts converge in this unique corner of New Zealand. So, pack your sense of adventure and make Waitomo your next weekend escape to discover the thrills that await and the magic that, figuratively and literally, lies beneath the surface.

Head to waitomo/whats-on.com to register for the Waitomo Trail Run on November 4 and to waitomo.com/black-water-rafting to book an excursion with the legendary Black Water Rafting company.



