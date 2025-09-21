Vote for Lockwood’s best home of 2025

Jamie Cobel, Image supplied

See the finalists and vote to win a $500 Prezzy card

This year’s Lockwood House of the Year finalists demonstrate that bigger isn’t always better.

The 2025 line-up includes smaller builds as well as larger showstoppers, among a range that varies from family-friendly layouts to holiday-ready retreats.

Lockwood marketing manager Sarah Smith confirms there has been a trend towards convenient, compact living that does not sacrifice style.

“We’ve definitely seen a move towards homes that are faster to build and easier to live in – whether that means less upkeep, being simple to heat and cool, or just offering more comfort day to day,” she says.

The annual House of the Year competition invites participation from the public, who get to have their say on the best Lockwood from selected designs. By casting your vote, you’ll also go in the draw to win a $500 Prezzy card.

For some, this is a first introduction to a legendary name in New Zealand housing built on a 74-year heritage. While many building companies have struggled in recent years, Lockwood has continued to thrive.

Jamie Cobel, Image supplied

For many others, it triggers memories of homes they might associate with the family bach or even South Pacific island holidays, as there are hundreds of Lockwood homes in Tonga, Fiji and beyond.

But “This isn’t your grandad’s Lockwood,” laughs Smith. “We’ve moved with the times and new Lockwoods are far removed from a box with three bedrooms. These days, it’s all about architectural design, modern finishes and conveniences, along with the durability and unique properties of timber.”

As one of three homes under 135sq m, the Karewa Show Home is a striking example of how thoughtful design can make a smaller home feel spacious and luxurious. The Karewa has a floor area of 120sq m with two bedrooms and a media room that transforms into a third bedroom.

The home’s sleek, modern style is further emphasised by a striking mono-pitch roofline, running from one end of the house to the other.

It’s very contemporary, and Smith says it embodies everything a Lockwood is. “That’s low maintenance. Rapid construction because the home is effectively created in our factory, a home of this size can be built and closed in in three days, which is fantastic to watch,” she enthuses. “Interior finishes come after, and here, again, you choose what you want. The blonded timber finish is popular, but you can go for paint, or wallpaper, or opt for a natural timber look.”

Big houses remain grand statements, and the entrants in the 2025 competition provide insight into the considerable range available from Lockwood.

The Modern Masterpiece entry is a 360sq m four-bedroom stunner. Unsurprisingly to Smith, this home was delivered for a couple who have lived 40 years in a Lockwood. Featuring contemporary European architecture with soaring gable rooflines, Modern Masterpiece has a large garage workshop and quartzite flooring throughout the first floor and shower wall linings. Underfloor heating and ducted air conditioning, along with a smart home interface, combine classic Lockwood construction with modern convenience.

Jamie Cobel, Image supplied

Alongside Karewa and Modern Masterpiece, Lockwood says the other finalists offer something for everyone. There are two more compact homes that make the most of every square metre, a mid-size design perfect for families, and another striking architectural build that turns heads for its bold street appeal. The diversity of the finalists shows how Lockwood designs can match a wide variety of lifestyles.

Smith says a Lockwood retains unique appeal in an increasingly crowded market. “Every home is built from sustainably grown New Zealand timber,” she says, adding that construction waste is minimised from start to finish.

“By pre-manufacturing components for each individual home and assembling them on site, construction waste is kept to a minimum.” Timbers are treated only after manufacturing so sawdust and other wood waste is safely reused.

Jamie Cobel, Image supplied

But while sustainability is a big drawcard, perhaps the most important consideration for any new homeowner is comfort. “Wood is one of the world’s most durable and versatile natural materials. It breathes, and it is an excellent insulator, so a modern Lockwood doesn’t have moisture problems, they don’t leak, they are earthquake-proof, they are warm in winter and cool in summer.”

And, as one glance at the House of the Year contenders will confirm, Lockwood also offers enormous street appeal.

Last year nearly 1700 people voted – now it’s your chance to have a say and be in this year’s prize draw.

View the homes and vote for your Lockwood House of the Year 2025 here.