Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Lockwood Homes

Lockwood Homes

Vote for Lockwood’s best home of 2025

Jamie Cobel, Image supplied

Jamie Cobel, Image supplied


See the finalists and vote to win a $500 Prezzy card

This year’s Lockwood House of the Year finalists demonstrate that bigger isn’t always better.

The 2025 line-up includes smaller builds as well as larger showstoppers, among a range that varies from family-friendly layouts to holiday-ready retreats.

Lockwood marketing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save