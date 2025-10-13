Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by BWA Insolvency

BWA Insolvency

Voluntary administration: A lifeline, not a last resort for struggling businesses


VA offers breathing space and a path forward with expert guidance.

The signs are all too familiar: bills piling up, creditors calling daily, wages overdue. For directors, the pressure is relentless, and when the tank finally runs dry, liquidation can feel like the only way out.

But liquidation is not

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save