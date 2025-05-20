Tūroa open for an epic winter season

This article was prepared by Tūroa Ski Area and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

It’s time to dust off your ski gear.

If you’ve been dreaming of fresh powder, wide-open trails, and unbeatable volcanic scenery, it’s time to dust off your ski gear. Tūroa Ski Area is open for the 2025 season and ready to kickstart your winter adventure.

Nestled on the southwestern slopes of Mt Ruapehu in the heart of the North Island, Tūroa has long been one of New Zealand’s premier alpine playgrounds. From hospitality and snow play kicking off in the Alpine Meadow from May 31 to the full ski and snowboard season launching on June 28 – just in time for the school holidays – there’s never been a better time to head to Ohakune, the North Island’s ultimate ski town.

“We’re gearing up for an epic winter of snow sports and good times,” says Tūroa’s marketing manager, Joanna Campbell. “We’re stoked to have teamed up with Air Chathams, which means you can fly direct from Auckland to Whanganui, grab a rental, and be on the slopes or relaxing at the Powderhorn Chateau in under two hours.”

With New Zealand’s longest winter season stretching into early October (conditions permitting), Tūroa offers unbeatable value for snow seekers. This year, Tūroa is reviving its popular multi-day passes, with your choice of flexible anytime days or the more affordable consecutive two-, five- and seven-day options – perfect for those who want variety without committing to a full season pass. And families take note: kids under 5 ski free in 2025.

Tūroa’s varied terrain, boasting New Zealand’s longest vertical descent of 722m, makes it a must-visit for winter enthusiasts of all levels. From gentle groomers to thrilling off-piste adventures amid the awe-inspiring volcanic landscape that has inspired countless Māori legends, Tūroa delivers an authentic alpine experience unique to Mt Ruapehu.

Even on days when you’re not hitting the slopes, the Ruapehu region offers plenty to explore. Soak under the stars in the wood-fired waters of Ohakune Hot Tubs, explore the new Mangawhero River Trail on e-bikes (rentals available in town), or test your skills at Ohakune’s indoor climbing wall. The vibrant Ohakune community has you covered with exceptional dining, craft beer, and accommodation options to suit every budget.

Mark your calendars for Ohakune’s legendary Mardi Gras winter festival (June 28) and the exhilarating Peak to Keg race – both not-to-be-missed events that showcase the region’s unique mountain culture and community spirit.

For all your mountain needs, opening on May 31 is the new Tūroa HQ in downtown Ohakune. “Our new retail shop offers information, lift tickets, and quality apparel to enhance your on-mountain experience,” adds Campbell. “While our neighbours at SLR Ski & Board Rental and TCB Ski Board & Bike handle equipment rentals, we’ve got everything else covered to get you sorted before heading up the mountain.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be open for winter and can’t wait to welcome everyone to experience the spectacular slopes of Tūroa and enjoy the vibrant hospitality scene here in Ohakune,” Campbell concluded. Tūroa is calling this winter. Head to turoa.com to stay updated on snow conditions, lift openings, and to book your lift passes, rentals, and lessons.