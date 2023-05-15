Treat yourself to South Australia with Laura McGoldrick

Press* Food & Wine, Adelaide. Photo / Supplied.

1 THE BOUTIQUE CITY OF ADELAIDE

The easy-to-navigate streets of Adelaide’s compact CBD reveal a vibrant city rich in culture and culinary hotspots. What you’ll discover in the stalls at Adelaide’s Central Market sets the stage for the quality of food and drink you can expect to taste during your time in South Australia. The state is known for its bounty, including fresh fruits and vegetables, with talented makers producing award-winning cheeses, chocolates, honeys, and breads. Adelaide also produces award-winning wine, craft beer, and gins, which you can sample at the Mayfair Hotel’s Hennessy Rooftop Bar, with its sweeping city views.

2 THE ACCESSIBLE OUTBACK

Bunyeroo Valley, Flinders Ranges & Outback. Photo / Supplied.

Adelaide is the closest city in Australia to the Outback, making the deep gorges and ancient mountains of the Flinders Ranges easily accessible. Within just a five-hour drive from the city, you’ll be immersed in a world of rugged peaks, red dirt, rich history, and legendary sunsets. After fourwheel driving through Bunyeroo and Brachina Gorges, you can get a sense of the scale of the landscape and its 550 million years of geological history on a short scenic flight over Wilpena Pound. From high in the air, you’ll be able to take in the magnificent views of the Elder Range, Edeowie Gorge, and St. Mary’s Peak.

3 THE CLARE VALLEY

Lake Bumbunga Pink Lake, Clare Valley. Photo / Supplied.

South Australia is home to 18 different wine regions, with many under a two-hour drive from Adelaide. The Clare Valley, for example, is only about 90 minutes north of Adelaide. There are 50 cellar doors scattered between its charming villages producing full-bodied reds and crisp whites, including Riesling. At its edges is also where you’ll find one of South Australia’s famed pink lakes. Situated in Lochiel, Lake Bumbunga changes colour throughout the year dependent on the water’s salinity, with its prettiest hue being bubble-gum pink.

4 KANGAROO ISLAND

Remarkable Rocks, Kangaroo Island. Photo / Supplied.

Australia’s third-largest island is often billed as a “zoo without fences” thanks to its easy-to-spot and plentiful wildlife, including Australian sea lions, koalas, wallabies, echidnas, rare glossy black cockatoos, and yes, kangaroos. What might surprise you, however, is that it’s also home to a thriving and strong community of artisan producers, with tastings available at the island’s wineries, honey farms, and award-winning distillery. Kangaroo Island is accessible by ferry or a short flight and best explored over 2 – 3 days, but with spectacular scenery around every corner you’ll want to explore longer.

5 THE EYRE PENINSULA

Coffi n Bay Experience, Eyre Peninsula. Photo / Supplied.

Bounded by the sea, the Eyre Peninsula— situated west of Adelaide—is renowned for its seafood, which you’ll experience first-hand on a Coffin Bay oyster tour. You’ll learn more about oyster farming as you wade through the crystal-clear waters before sampling some of the freshly shucked oysters paired with local wine and craft beers. But seafood isn’t the only thing on-offer here—you can also swim with sea lions, or gaze out in wonder at Lake Gairdner, one of Australia’s largest salt lakes.

Air New Zealand flies non-stop to Adelaide from Auckland four times weekly. Visit airnewzealand.co.nz Start planning at www.southaustralia.co.nz