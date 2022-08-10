Tradies endangering their eyes & ears

Photo / Getty images.

Survey shows concerning lack of protection among many "tradies".

New research on tradespeople has revealed that a majority of tradies are putting their hearing and eyesight at risk by not wearing protective equipment on site.

The research, commissioned by Specsavers and involving 300 tradies, showed that 65 per cent were risking their hearing and 51 per cent their eyesight by forgoing the equipment at work.

In addition, 71 per cent who've worked in the industry for more than 10 years say they believe their work has had a negative impact on their hearing while 45 per cent said their eyesight had been negatively affected.

Three quarters (76 per cent) of workers admitted to often being in a 'loud environment' while on the job. Where noise levels reach 85 decibels or more, tradespeople are advised to wear protective equipment including earmuffs or earplugs but, when questioned, just one in three said they always wore hearing protection when in loud working environments, with 47 per cent admitting to sometimes forgetting their protective equipment.

Specsavers, the provider of audiology and optometry services, say the results were also concerning when it came to eye health, with only half of respondents (49 per cent) always wearing goggles when appropriate to protect themselves from projectiles or dust particles.

Photo /Getty images.

Tradies admitted to spending 23 hours per week on average in environments where UV light can cause damage to the eye. Despite New Zealand having one of the highest UV rates in the world, only 20 per cent of tradies always wear sunglasses during the winter months when UV levels are still high.

Just 62 per cent of respondents said they had visited an optometrist in the last two years, the recommended timeframe for adults, and only 44 per cent over 40 had been for a hearing test during the same period.

Specsavers audiologist Mikael Na says: "It's worrying skilled labourers aren't taking the necessary measures to keep their ears protected, as generally they are working in very loud conditions, exposing themselves to volumes that could cause long-term issues.

"A 'she'll be right' attitude to hearing could be detrimental for those working in loud environments," he says. "I've seen a lot of retired or older tradespeople with hearing issues who admitted to not wearing earmuffs regularly on site during their careers."

Specsavers New Lynn optometrist Philip Walsh says although it's easy to forget about protecting the eyes from damage and UV while on the job, it's important to do so: "These results indicate that tradies are exposing themselves to eye damage unnecessarily. Having small bits of metal, dust, dirt, or grit in the eye can cause the eyes to water, cause redness, pain and a scratchy sensation on the eye.

"This type of irritation can cause your vision to become blurry or sensitive to light or even cause damage to the cornea, which is important to help focus your vision."

"With tradies spending over four and a half hours a day outside, it's very important they protect their eyes from sun damage, even outside of summer months," he says. "Excessive exposure to UV while working outdoors can lead to a burn on the front surface of the eye, much like how your skin reacts in a sunburn.

"In addition, long term exposure can increase the risk of developing conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration. Tradies are frequently out in environments where UV radiation is intensified, such as from the glare reflected from concrete, and it's even more important to protect their eyes."

Na says Specsavers is encouraging all tradies to be aware of the potential risks and wear earmuffs and goggles when at work: "Prevention is always better than cure and getting regular health checks is important in keeping your eyes and ears safe."

Specsavers' preventative tips to protect long-term hearing:

When unavoidably exposed to loud noise, insist on wearing personal hearing protection such as earplugs, earmuffs or both – remembering that everyday equipment, such as lawnmowers and power tools, may be loud enough to impact your hearing. Reduce the number of different noises at any one time. Simultaneous conversations, working power tools, as well as a loud radio can place undue strain on your ears. Do a quick test to assess the noise in your workplace by using the 'one metre rule'. If you need to raise your voice to talk to someone about one metre away, you can assume the sound level is likely to be hazardous to hearing.

Specsavers' preventative measures to protect eyesight:

Wear protective goggles while operating machinery where sawdust or projectiles could damage your eyes. Wear sunglasses all year around with UV protection. Buy sunglasses with polarised lenses as they provide superior vision in bright light, by eliminating 99.9 per cent of horizontal glare, while also providing 100 per cent UV protection. Apply sunscreen on your eyelids and around your eyes. While the eyelid is designed to protect the eye, the skin is very thin and contains fragile tissues that can be damaged by UV light – so it's important to apply sunscreen to your eyelids, reapplying every two hours. Wear a broad-brimmed hat, protecting not only the head but eyes, nose, ears, and neck. Book regular eye tests with your optometrist every two years, or more frequently If advised or if you notice any changes to your vision.

