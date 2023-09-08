Top 10 tools you didn’t know you needed

Photo / Supplied.

Starting out or building up – power tool market leaders nominate the top 10 tools for best maintenance, reno & repair work.

One of the big problems facing homeowners starting off – or building up – a power tool collection to cover the majority of tasks in maintaining, renovating or repairing their homes is: a bewildering range of choice.

There are so many tools to choose from, so we asked for advice on the top 10 tools to accumulate to ensure that most jobs around the house can be completed satisfactorily.

Even market leader RYOBI found it difficult to answer that one. Jeremy Innes, RYOBI’s New Zealand manager of Power Tools and Accessories, could only narrow it down to a top 11.

“It can be daunting for people starting out on their DIY journey, but choosing the right tool for the job is made easier thanks to the revolutionary, market-leading RYOBI ONE+ range of power tools,” he says.

The “revolution” comes from RYOBI ONE+ battery-powered tools with interchangeable, powerful and chargeable batteries – no more fiddly, tricky, guesswork over fuel-to-oil mixtures. “We offer a range of more than 150 RYOBI ONE+ tools that are quality built and feature a selection of interchangeable, powerful batteries.

“Ryobi have used the same battery design for over 20 years – and although the technology and components inside these change, their shape never does. Now it’s possible just to buy the Ryobi tool required and power it from ONE+ batteries already purchased with other Ryobi tools.

“Our Ryobi One+ power tool range stands alone at the top of the DIY market. We cater for the novice DIY’er through to those homeowners who like to get with the tools to tackle bigger jobs.”

So what tools are in the Ryobi Top 10 list for start-out DIY’ers or to add to existing tool collections?

Three in one

“Let’s start with the RYOBI ONE+ 3 piece 4.Ah kit,” says Innes. “It’s Skillsaw, Grinder and Driver are the three most used tools by DIY homeowners. The kit includes 2 batteries and a charger. The RYOBI ONE+ 3 piece 4.Ah kit is the go-to kit for beginning DIY’ers.

The RYOBI ONE+ 3 piece 4.Ah kit is the go-to kit for beginning DIY’ers. Photo / Supplied.

Distinctive drill

To mark the roll out of their 150th ONE+ tool, Ryobi have released a Collectors’ Edition Hammer Drill kit. This distinctive black drill comes with a charger and battery in a commemorative bag. Great for the avid RYOBI collector.

Collectors’ Edition Hammer Drill kit. Photo / Supplied.

For big projects

“For the big project DIY’er there’s Ryobi’s ONE+ Framing Nailer,” says Innes. “No air compressors, metres of hose or disposable gas cylinders are required. Now the serious DIY’er can undertake large projects such as framing and trusses faster with the RYOBI 18V ONE+ powerful Brushless AirStrike 30-34° Framing Nailer. It fires nails flush into dense materials including hardwood and laminated timber.”

Ryobi’s ONE+ Framing Nailer. Photo / Supplied.

Mower mate

“No more hard-to-start messy petrol-powered lawn mowers,” says Innes. “The RYOBI ONE+ 33cm Lawn Mower; it has the advantage of being robust and yet light weight and the added bonus of starting every time.”

The RYOBI ONE+ 33cm mower, besides producing great-looking lawns, uses renewable energy and is thus great for the planet – another nnovative, quality tool powered by the interchangeable RYOBI ONE+ battery range.”

The RYOBI ONE+ 33cm Lawn Mower. Photo / Supplied.

Carving, polishing, engraving

Innes: “I am a fan of RYOBI’s 4V Rotary Tool Kit. This is a neat little unit, great for carving, polishing, engraving, all sorts of hobby work. I am always finding more uses for this versatile, USB charged tool. It can make a great addition to any crafter or model maker’s tool kit.”

RYOBI’s 4V Rotary Tool Kit. Photo / Supplied.

Firewood friend

Cutting firewood is now quieter and cleaner with the RYOBI Brushless 30cm Chainsaw 4.0Ah kit – and, in these days of unpredictable weather, if you have clearing jobs to do, it’s ideal. “Gone are the days of guesstimating fuel to oil mixes,” says Innes.” Gone is the loud, heard for miles, roar of a fossil fuel powered chainsaw. The RYOBI Brushless 30cm saw is the most powerful chainsaw in the 18V ONE+ range. "

RYOBI Brushless 30cm Chainsaw 4.0Ah kit. Photo / Supplied.

Lawn artistry

“Get the putter out,” Innes says of the RYOBI ONE+ Fertiliser and Seed spreader. “It will help produce professional lawn results at home. The handheld spreader ensures a perfect spread of seeds and nutrients to achieve lawn perfection.”

RYOBI ONE+ Fertiliser and Seed spreader. Photo / Supplied.

Seeding success

Those on a quest for lawn and garden perfection – and there are a lot of you – should add RYOBI’s ONE+ Grass Trimmer to their garden care tools: “It’s ideal to trim smaller plants and bushes or to be used instead of a line trimmer up close to painted walls and easily damaged areas.”

RYOBI’s ONE+ Grass Trimmer. Photo / Supplied.

Stick vac

As well as making quality outdoors tools, RYOBI has a range for inside the home like new lightweight 18v ONE+ Stick Vacuum. Innes says he has found a ton of uses for this powerful vacuum which makes easy work of surfaces from tile to carpet. A powerful LED light on the floor head illuminates dark or confined spaces under and around furniture. This Stick Vac also converts to a smaller, handheld unit for cleaning furniture, vehicle interiors, stairs, pet bedding, curtains and blinds.

18v ONE+ Stick Vacuum. Photo / Supplied.

Buy ‘em, don’t lose ‘em

“We all have stories about tools we thought were ‘lost’ only to find them again after buying a replacement,” says Innes. “The RYOBI LINK Crate and Rolling Tool storage system is ideal for guarding against that. Place the tools required into the robust wheeled crate, clip the toolbox on top and wheel it to the worksite. Afterwards wheel them back and store ready for the next task.

“Using this system is a game changer. As well as providing excellent, much needed storage, this RYOBI LINK storage system means time is spent on the job instead of looking for tools,” he adds.

RYOBI LINK Crate and Rolling Tool storage system. Photo / Supplied.

Clearing clutter

“Add the RYOBI LINK 15-piece starter kit to the crate system and most of your storage issues will be solved including where to put the bicycle. Using this rugged, well-designed storage system clears clutter and frees up precious floor space in garages and sheds.

RYOBI are always releasing new products from bicycle storage hooks to ONE+ battery operated table saws. So why not compile your own RYOBI ONE+ Top 10?

RYOBI LINK 15-piece starter kit. Photo / Supplied.

For more information ryobi.co.nz




