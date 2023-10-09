Tools to transform your home

Battery shape unchanged in 20yrs - but the technology’s grown.

When tackling the lists of jobs around the home, many homeowners are expanding their range of options with Ryobi ONE+ 18V tools.

The secret is to buy the tool only and utilise their existing Ryobi ONE+ batteries and charger. There are over 150 tools in the Ryobi ONE+ range that a single battery can power. Have one in the tool and another ready in the charger for a quick changeover and no down time.

It’s case of one size really does fit all – and, while Ryobi’s battery technology has been constantly improved, the shape and design of their batteries has remained the same for more than 20 years.

Kits set to get you started

Starter Kit.

For those homeowners and DIYers about to start their Ryobi experience, buying a tool, charger and battery kit is the best option. This is a great way to start a Ryobi collection. Along with a versatile, top-performing tool, you will get a charger and batteries that are interchangeable with more than 150 Ryobi ONE+ tools.

Purchasing a kit means you only have to pay for a tool, minus batteries, an affordable way to add to your collection of Ryobi 18V ONE+ tools.

Multi-Tasking

Ryobi Ezyclean power washer.

Prepping a property for a re-paint or giving it a spring revamp is simply a matter of using or buying the correct tool and plugging in an interchangeable Ryobi ONE+ 18V Battery..

Those exterior house walls will gain a new lease of life with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP™ EZClean Power Washer. This is a versatile and portable tool for outdoor cleaning. Connect it to any standard garden or siphon hose to access water for washing vehicles, windows, paving and decks. It’s possible to siphon water from a bucket or any water source or container when you need to wash your car, boat, bike, or camping equipment in a remote location.

Harness the Power Washer’s powerful brushless 18V 600psi to clean the walls and remove flaky paint. Being cordless means no power cord in wet areas any more with this powerful scrubber.

The Ezclean PowerWasher is great for cleaning the muddy mountain bike and sports gear too. It’s ONE+ HP™ technologically advanced, brushless motor delivers higher performance, extended battery runtimes and longer motor life. These tools are designed to provide the best cleaning results with minimal effort. All this with an interchangeable ONE+ 18V battery.

Scaling new heights

Ryobi Compact 18V ONE+ Power Scrubber.

No more teetering on a ladder trying to clean those hard-to-reach places. Simply change out a Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery from another Ryobi tool and plug it into the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Telescopic Power Scrubber.

This powerful pole scrubber will get those high windows clean as well as enabling you to reach up under the eaves when sprucing up the house exterior. It makes short work of cleaning decking, roofing, caravans and even car alloy wheels, the Ryobi One+ Telescopic (1.4m) scrubber powers through tough stains and grime, to achieve the ultimate clean.

Able to run for up to 120 minutes on a 4.0Ah battery, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Telescopic Power Scrubber has a water proof battery housing.

No elbow grease required

Ryobi Compact 18V ONE+ Power Scrubber.

Grab your Ryobi Compact 18V ONE+ Power Scrubber, slot in a ONE+ Battery and you are ready to tackle those jobs that used to require plenty of physical effort.

The Ryobi ONE+ Compact Power Scrubber will have your home looking like it’s just been given a spring clean all year-round – and without the ‘elbow grease’ associated with scrubbing.

Ideal for use in the bathroom and other small, tight spaces, this cordless tool gives sinks and tiles a thorough clean, especially the grout. This powerful scrubber will make your kitchen oven sparkle again – and don’t forget the bath, floor tiles, tiled splashbacks, basins and taps in all your wet areas. The battery housing is waterproof, water resistant to 1m for 30 minutes.

The Compact Power Scrubber is great outside, too. Pools and pool fences, spas, barbecues, flower pots, decks and sheds can get that deep clean, without getting your hands dirty. It is also fantastic for cleaning car wheels and car carpets. It comes with a medium stiffness brush for general cleaning.

The ONE+ Compact Power Scrubber is lightweight and has a comfortable non-slip grip so you can use it everywhere around the home – inside and out.

Handy tool

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hand Vac.

No more dustpan and broom. Clear the bench and other workspace surfaces with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hand Vac. Switching from work to cleaning is simple as plugging in a Ryobi ONE+ 18V battery, and literally cleaning up.

The compact unit is the powerful yet extremely lightweight answer to any mess, no matter where it might be. Around the workshop, the filter can handle sawdust, plaster particles, and other dust and detritus. Around the home, any furniture or spaces that don’t fit your average vacuum can be tidied with ease. Even for the odd everyday mess, nothing is easier than the Ryobi ONE+ Hand Vac.

As a part of the ONE+ range, you have the convenience of the world’s ultimate tool range at your fingertips. The ONE+ Hand Vac is compatible with over 150 other tools and batteries in the range. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ hand vac truly makes light work of any workshop cleaning jobs.

Transform the deck

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Powered Cordless Outdoor Surface Cleaner.

The brilliant, easy to use Ryobi 18V ONE+ Powered Cordless Outdoor Surface Cleaner takes all the hard work out of cleaning the deck and other outdoor surfaces.

It’s great for cleaning decks and bricks, restoring paving slabs, and cleaning patios quickly and effectively. The telescopic pole can be adjusted to suit your height.

No hard manual scrubbing is required and you can rejuvenate your outdoor areas. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Powered Cordless Outdoor Surface Cleaner enables you to keep your outdoor deck and patio areas clean all year round.

The Surface Cleaner’s rotating brush is ideal for clearing dirt, moss, and mildew from any smooth outdoor surface. Using it with a cleaning solution and water gives a deeper, restorative cleaning. Fit a 5.0Ah battery and get up to 50 minutes of use from Ryobi’s 18V Powered Outdoor Surface Cleaner.

Indoor magic stick

Ryobi HP BL Stick Vacuum with dual roller kit.

Truly portable and utilising Ryobi’s innovative, interchangeable ONE+ 18V batteries, the Ryobi HP BL Stick Vacuum with dual roller kit out performs all other stick vacuums.

The two 18V 4.0Ah batteries (included in the Ryobi Stick vac kit) provide up to 110 minutes of runtime. These batteries can be used in over 150 tools in the Ryobi ONE+ range.

Perfect for use on carpet or hard floors the Stick Vacuum’s HP brushless motor and cyclonic filtration system generate enhanced suction power to lift pet hair, dirt, dust and other debris from floors. An operator can switch between high and low settings or engage the roller bar to adjust the suction strength. Connect the powered pet beater bar that picks up pet hair from hardwood floors and carpets.