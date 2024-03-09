Toast of the town: give yourself a Bürgen moment

When Bürgen is your bread of choice, toppings take on exciting new flavour dimensions.

It’s true that every bite of Bürgen is delicious, but more than that, it’s an invitation to break free from the mundane and embrace culinary excellence. Making Bürgen your bread of choice is a decision to elevate your morning routine with a tantalising array of possibilities. It’s time to bid farewell to uninspired breakfasts and savour the art of beginning your day anew – a proper Bürgen moment. Whether you’re enticed by the sweetness of ricotta and seasonal fruit atop a slice of Mixed Grain or leaning towards the comforting warmth of a Sensational Seeds turned French toast, Bürgen beckons you to reimagine your breakfast experience.

The commitment to quality extends beyond taste, our loaves are crafted with care and designed to be both healthy and wholesome. There’s no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives – with Bürgen you’re investing in a lifestyle that prioritises flavour, nutrition and satisfaction.

Explore the breadth of the range, from classic favourites to innovative offerings, including dairy and gluten-free options, and discover the perfect companion for your toast-related rituals. Let Bürgen be the catalyst for your culinary adventures. Just like ZM radio host Georgia Burt: During the week you’ll find her busy in the studio on the Jam Packed Workday with Georgia show, but in the weekend she loves to kick back on Sunday mornings and enjoy a leisurely brunch. And Georgia’s pick for a delicious go-to recipe? It’s the Bürgen Open Sandwich, with tomatoes, bocconcini and pesto. “It’s just like a Caprese salad and makes me think of being in Italy – the perfect place to relax and enjoy great food,” Georgia says.

Bürgen Open Sandwich

Makes 2

2 slices Bürgen Soy & Linseed toast bread (or use Bürgen Soy & Linseed sandwich bread if you prefer)

2 Tbsp fresh pesto

½ cup grated Edam

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

4 bocconcini, torn into pieces

Salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup fresh basil leaves

1 Tbsp toasted pine nuts

Method

1. Preheat the oven grill.

2. Toast the bread under the grill on both sides.

3. Spread each slice with pesto. Add the Edam and place under the grill to melt. Top with tomatoes, bocconcini, salt and pepper. Place under the grill to just melt the cheese.

4. Serve with a sprinkle of basil leaves and toasted pine nuts.

