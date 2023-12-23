Thirty down, 250 to go

Avid Ryobi collector says his 18V tools are “addictive necessities”.

Rob Dickey doesn’t think he can be considered borderline compulsive just because he has 30 Ryobi power tools…and isn’t stopping there.

This enthusiastic Auckland DIY’er uses most of his Ryobi 18V ONE+ tools regularly, some daily – but recently learned the entire 18V Ryobi ONE+ range numbers 280 and said, only half-jokingly: “Okay, so I still have a lot more to collect then.”

He doesn’t consider himself an obsessive Ryobi tool collector. Many of his Ryobi 18V tools are years old “and have paid for themselves several times over,” he says. “Collecting tools is an addictive necessity, not a hobby for me, as I prefer to be quite hands-on regarding renovations and other projects.”

“I moved from rural Manawatu to an Auckland city apartment several years ago. While living there I wanted a garden, so I went out and bought timber and a few Ryobi power tools such as a circular saw, drill and battery charger.”

That’s where Rob’s DIY journey started. He brightened the apartment with a selection of flowering plants in the boxes he built, as well as supplying himself with balcony-grown vegetables.

“Once I moved from there and bought my first house, my collection grew exponentially.”

Describing himself as ‘a skilled DIY novice’ Rob draws from his childhood rural horticultural background in Palmerston North where his parents ran well-known flower gardens, Delta Gardens, and The Flower Shop 424.

“Yes, growing up in that environment I was encouraged to roll my sleeves up and give things a go. Watching professional tradespeople in action has also helped me hone my DIY skills.”

As a first homeowner, everywhere he turned seemed to hold a new task, usually requiring a tool he didn’t have – and so the process of tool acquisition began. From the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hammer Drill Kit, plus a powerful Ryobi 18V ONE+ Reciprocating Saw and Trim Router to the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Belt Sander and more recently the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Brad Nailer, the collection grew.

The renovation work also stretched outdoors. Rob bought Ryobi gardening equipment such as the time-saving Ryobi 18V ONE+ Brushless Planting and Digging tool to prepare and loosen ground before planting and a 18V ONE+ 40cm lawn mower.

The electric mower is easily carried to mow a lawn uphill from the house. “That mower saves me a lot of time and effort.

“I have used my Ryobi 18V ONE+ Jigsaw and Circular Saw for several years and they have given many hours of service in spite of being knocked around and occasionally dropped. You’ve got to have the right tool for the job and thankfully Ryobi tools are robust.

“I am selective about what tools I buy and the ones that I have purchased get a lot of use. There’s no point having something that sits on the shelf just to be looked at.” In addition to his Ryobi 18V ONE+ tools, Rob also has a further 10 petrol-powered Ryobi products.

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Jigsaw even comes in handy at Halloween in the Dickey household when it is used to make funky decorations such as wooden tombstones in their garden.

Being cordless is a distinct bonus with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ gardening range. Rob uses the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Pole Hedge Trimmer and Pruner 2.0Ah Kit to maintain and shape trees he has planted, he trims edges with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Edger and the Brushless Line Trimmer and sweeps everything clean with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Blower.

As Rob’s DIY experience builds, he attempts more projects. More projects often require specialised tools like the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Articulating Head Multi Tool and the 18V ONE+ Brushless Angle Drill, both of which operate in limited spaces and at awkward angles such as inside cupboards or under benches.

He has fresh projects coming up: “I plan to restore and upgrade an old family radiogram using my Ryobi 18V ONE+ Belt Sander and the Corner Sander on that project.”

He also recently bought the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Spotlight – “invaluable for illuminating the ceiling or under floor spaces.”

Rob recommends buying combo kits such as the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4-piece Combo Kit. “It’s an economical way to obtain a range of tools for most DIY jobs around the house.”

He also recommends plenty of batteries (he has seven) and chargers ensuring a quick start on any job and the ability to keep going without having to wait for a recharge on longer jobs. Ryobi 18V batteries fit all the ONE+ range.

Rob says he is systematic rather than impulsive about his tool purchases but he does have a favourite: the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 16GA Brad Nailer.

“I use this tool a lot and recently installed some interior panelling with it, brilliant. It’s my favourite tool but who knows? I may soon have a new one.”

And the next project? Robert is keen to purchase the Ryobi Link Storage System to tidy up his tools and reclaim the Dickey garage space.

For all similar Ryobi-philes out there here’s a list of Robert’s well-used Ryobi 18V ONE+ tools: