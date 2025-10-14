Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Tempo

Tempo

The ‘waiting tax’ costing Kiwis thousands

Tempo

Tempo


Low-interest savings might mean missing out on future wealth

With low-interest savings being eroded by inflation, more New Zealanders are being caught by what experts call the ‘waiting tax’: the missed growth potential from delaying investing.

“Across the board we see a lot of people with money in low-interest savings

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save