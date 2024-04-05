The “Ultimate” battery-powered tools

Nathaniel Morris from Ods and Sods

Price, power & design equals ‘game changer’, says business owner.

Following on from their innovative and popular 18V tool range, AEG have produced a groundbreaking 58V Ultimate battery-powered Commercial Tool Range for outdoor professionals.

“Game changing” is how Nathaniel Morris describes his switch to AEG’s 58V outdoor professional range of tools. He’s the owner, operator of Odds & Sods Property Care in the Bay of Islands, offering a wide range of services to private and commercial properties.

When it comes to property care, Morris has built a reputation for thoroughness and attention to detail. He feels his reputation has been further enhanced by his use of the AEG 58V outdoor commercial range.

“The AEG 58V Commercial Range definitely has been a game changer for my business,” he says. “I love working outdoors, and this range of powerful, reliable AEG 58V tools enables me to get more done in less time and to achieve quality results.”

Designed to tame the toughest gardens and outdoor areas, the AEG 58V range is powered by 58V 4.0Ah or 8.0Ah Ultimate Batteries. These are compatible with all past, present, and future garden tools from the AEG 58V range and are especially suitable for any tools with a high vibration application.

“I only use the AEG 58V commercial range, says Morris. “These tools are more powerful with longer run times, are well designed, very robust and a joy to use. I don’t miss the pull starts, tricky fuel mixing and refills, noise, maintenance and having an unpleasant petrol and oily smelling work vehicle.

“With these tools there’s no fumes. Instead of time-consuming refills with petrol-powered equipment, I simply swap out batteries, pop the used one in a fast charger and am back into the task at hand in seconds.

“Being compact, these tools mean I can fit a lot more equipment into my vehicle, no more smelly fuel and oil containers taking up extra room. AEG have a great range of swap-out accessories on many of their tools which enables me to complete a range of tasks with less machinery.

“Swapping out accessories on the 58V tools is very easy and, in the case of the line trimmer, which has a pole saw, long-reach pruner and hedge trimming attachments, there is very little downtime when I change tasks.

One of Morris’s “go-to” tools is the AEG brush cutter: “I use it a lot and like its great design. It is comfortable and easy to use over longer periods. These 58V tools are a lot lighter than I expected.” The 58V brush cutter has blade and line trimmer attachments.

Smart electronics and design advances provide overload and high temperature protection to safeguard the battery cells, prolonging their life – and, when even more power is needed, Morris calls on AEG’s 58V 8.0Ah Ultimate HD Batteries.

“These are ideal for larger 58V garden tools including backpack blowers and self-propelled lawn mowers. The 58V 8.0Ah battery is packed with power adding extra grunt and longer run-times to my garden power tools, taking them to the next level.”

Besides the competitive price, Morris says he continues to be impressed with the power and run times of the AEG 58V tools he uses.

“I like AEG’s design features. Their hand-held leaf blower has a boost mode that really pushes leaves and clippings out of the way. Attachments for tools like the brush cutter expand my capabilities without me having to buy a range of individual tools to do the same jobs. The hedge trimmer has excellent reach and is light and well-balanced making easy work over longer periods.”

Morris says the 18″ 58V brushless mower makes short work of smaller lawns and the 58V 21″ brushless self-propelled mower will easily tackle any larger lawn he encounters. It is available in a kit that also includes two 58V 8.0Ah Ultimate HD batteries and a 58V charger – excellent value for money, he says.

“For people starting out in this property care business, I recommend AEG’s 58V 4Ah 18″ push and the 21 8Ah self-propelled mowers, the 58V handheld or backpack leaf blowers and the 58V line trimmer with attachments. That’s a good start to build a business from. Purchasing a 58V chainsaw is also a great idea.

“AEG tools and batteries are covered by one of the best power tool warranties out there – up to six years on tools and three for batteries if registered online.”

For more information: aegpowertools.com.au